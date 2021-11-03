Who will prevail in the battle of the Sams?

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
Pfizer announced Tuesday it is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, ages 18 and older. The request comes a month and a half after the FDA authorized boosters for seniors and other higher-risk adults. The company says new...
Rep. Paul Gosar 's (R-Ariz.) sister said Tuesday that other lawmakers do not hold her brother accountable after he tweeted a video earlier this week that depicted violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . "I have proximity to this sociopath who has been elected from a very...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022, delivering a blow to Republicans' chances of regaining control of the chamber. Sununu, during a news conference in Concord, said he instead would seek a fourth two-year term as governor. "My responsibility is not...
(CNN) — The Biden administration announced a new set of immediate and short-term actions Tuesday aimed at alleviating supply chain issues at the nation's ports, waterways and freight networks as the administration takes steps to implement the newly passed, but not yet signed, bipartisan infrastructure bill. The goals and actions,...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Republicans to stop pursuing retaliation against 13 members of their party who voted to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the House last week, saying he's never seen things this way in Congress. Some conservative House Republicans have discussed booting...
NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
Prosecutors on Tuesday continued to try to pick apart the defense that the three white men on trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were attempting to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Jeff Brandeberry, a Glynn County, Georgia, police patrol officer who responded to the scene, testified Tuesday morning that Greg...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
