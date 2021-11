The Florida Health Care Association announced Friday, that the industry is in a full blown crisis after the COVID-19 virus invaded, wreaked havoc on the sick, elderly and vulnerable. Officials from the state’s leading association for nursing homes say, costs are up dramatically but revenues are down, this as COVID fears, childcare issues, low wages and retirement are all continuing to drive employees out of the industry and new employees are almost impossible to recruit.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO