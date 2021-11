When it comes to curating an image, Lady Gaga’s imagination knows no bounds. Since the British Vogue cover star first burst onto the scene in 2008, with the infectious “Just Dance”, the pop icon has undergone more beauty transformations than you can shake a stick at. And the world has always been here for it. But of course, behind every global superstar is a team of hairstylists, make-up artists, facialists, brow experts and body sculptors whipping them into shape. Because not everyone is born that way. To find out more, Vogue takes a look at the beauty and wellness routines behind that gorgeous Gaga glow.

