Election Day wins highlight culture wars

Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Glenn Youngkin, “is surging because he’s *leaned in* to talking about cultural issues,” argued the National Review writer Nate Hochman on Twitter. “The guy was 5 points down when he was running a standard milquetoast blue-state GOP campaign 3 months ago. Only when he stopped being afraid of CRT, gender ideology, etc., did he become a serious threat.” Hochman’s counsel to Republicans is that “CRT/gender ideology/rabidly anti-American curricula/etc. are clearly winning issues, regardless of whether Youngkin pulls it off in VA.”
