Election Day wins highlight culture wars

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Glenn Youngkin won back suburban voters in Virginia by honing...

Axios

By the numbers: Why GOP turns to culture wars

Here's one potential reason why the GOP elevates so-called culture wars in elections: Republicans and white Christians largely think things were better for Americans in the 1950s than now. Driving the news: New data from a wide-ranging report released by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and Brookings Institution gives...
POLITICS
Washington Monthly

Glenn Youngkin’s Cheerful Culture War

Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Glenn Youngkin, “is surging because he’s *leaned in* to talking about cultural issues,” argued the National Review writer Nate Hochman on Twitter. “The guy was 5 points down when he was running a standard milquetoast blue-state GOP campaign 3 months ago. Only when he stopped being afraid of CRT, gender ideology, etc., did he become a serious threat.” Hochman’s counsel to Republicans is that “CRT/gender ideology/rabidly anti-American curricula/etc. are clearly winning issues, regardless of whether Youngkin pulls it off in VA.”
Fauquier Times-Democrat

In tight Virginia governor’s race, policy takes backseat to culture wars

Donald Hillard, a 49-year-old retired military veteran, says he identifies as a Republican and voted for George W. Bush twice. But he was never on board with the “madness” of former President Donald Trump. And it’s the lingering specter of Trumpism on the right that led him to vote for Virginia’s Democratic ticket this year.
Dayton mayoral race highlights Election Day in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio — With Election Day on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Board of Elections wants to remind voters that there are numerous important races and measures on the November ballot. There are also about 90 races for positions across the county, including the mayor of Dayton and seats on Dayton’s...
CBS Austin

After VA election result, culture war issues could dominate campaigns

AUSTIN, Texas — After Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday night, political pundits were left wondering if his culture war-heavy campaign may serve as a blueprint for the 2022 election - particularly in Texas, where these issues have taken center stage in recent months. For the first...
Ranked-choice voting racks up more wins on Election Day

It wasn't just candidates on the ballot across the country this week — in some places, the method for casting those votes was under consideration as well. Ranked-choice voting, the most popular alternative to traditional ballot-casting, was approved by voters in three cities on Nov. 2: Ann Arbor, Mich., Broomfield, Colo., and Westbrook, Maine. In addition, numerous cities that had previously authorized a switch to RCV used it for the first time this week.
Culture wars have taken hold of school board elections. Students say their well-being is at risk.

First, the adults fought. Now the kids are at war. The country voted Tuesday in thousands of highly politicized school board races, which wereamplified by anger over COVID-19 protocols and how schools deal with race and culture. Many of the contests ended in conservative victories, highlighting a powerful strategy for Republicans heading into the 2022 midterm election.
After Virginia, Fight the Culture War With the Aim of Victory

Tuesday night’s GOP electoral romp in Virginia, headlined by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory over former governor and longtime Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, ought to be a watershed moment for the trajectory of American conservative politics and the Republican Party. The sweep of the Old Dominion’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney...
New York Post

Youngkin’s Virginia victory proves Republicans can win running on the culture war

Tuesday night’s GOP electoral romp in Virginia, headlined by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory over former governor and longtime Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, ought to be a watershed moment for the future of American conservative politics. The sweep of the Old Dominion’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general positions, the first...
Will Bunch: Democrats can't keep ignoring the culture war. They should fight it -- and win

One bit from the great satirical newspaper-turned-website The Onion that has stayed with me more than any other is searingly funny, of course, but also the best-ever summary of the ugly turn that American politics has taken over the last 40 years. In its 1999 send-up of 100 years of mock front pages called "Our Dumb Century," a 1980 election shtick involved an infographic comparing the Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan campaigns. Carter's large-type campaign slogan: "Let's Talk Better Mileage." Reagan's: "Kill The Bastards."
BEDI: Elections show proof of cultural shifts

Election season is never over in America. Sure, the voters themselves may go back to brunch, focus on other matters and return to normal but the two parties that define American political life never stop their outreach. Policies are debated and shot down at the highest organizational levels, marketing consultants are brought in to sell ideas better and finances are organized and delegated between states.
Culture war clashes figure to be a political mainstay in 2022 Ohio elections: Capitol Letter

Culture club: The culture wars against critical race theory, and mask and vaccine policies that appeared in local school board races will continue in 2022 in races for the U.S. Senate, the governor, the Ohio General Assembly and state and local school boards. Republicans lost suburban voters, in particular white women, when Donald Trump was president, and are trying to win them back, Laura Hancock reports.
