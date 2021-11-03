Election Day wins highlight culture wars

One bit from the great satirical newspaper-turned-website The Onion that has stayed with me more than any other is searingly funny, of course, but also the best-ever summary of the ugly turn that American politics has taken over the last 40 years. In its 1999 send-up of 100 years of mock front pages called "Our Dumb Century," a 1980 election shtick involved an infographic comparing the Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan campaigns. Carter's large-type campaign slogan: "Let's Talk Better Mileage." Reagan's: "Kill The Bastards."

ELECTIONS ・ 18 HOURS AGO