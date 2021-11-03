CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

For Union men’s hockey freshman forward Hodge, size doesn’t matter

By Ken Schott
Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY — At 5-foot-8 and 157 pounds, Union College men’s hockey freshman forward Michael Hodge isn’t an imposing figure. What is imposing is his offensive talent. Hodge is tied for the Dutchmen lead in points with senior defenseman Brandon Estes with six. He leads the team in goals with three. He...

dailygazette.com

