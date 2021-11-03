For Union men’s hockey freshman forward Hodge, size doesn’t matter
By Ken Schott
Daily Gazette
6 days ago
SCHENECTADY — At 5-foot-8 and 157 pounds, Union College men’s hockey freshman forward Michael Hodge isn’t an imposing figure. What is imposing is his offensive talent. Hodge is tied for the Dutchmen lead in points with senior defenseman Brandon Estes with six. He leads the team in goals with three. He...
Indiana men’s soccer celebrated Senior Night before its final regular-season home match with Virginia Commonwealth University on Wednesday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium. But it was freshman forward Samuel Sarver who led Indiana to a dominating 4-0 victory. Sarver scored two goals and assisted on another to give Indiana its...
Through three weeks of the season, UConn men’s hockey has underperformed. The Huskies sit below .500 with a 2-3-0 record and are coming off a sweep at the hands of an Ohio State team picked to finish last in the Big Ten Conference. If there is a saving grace to...
North Dakota remained at number six in the latest USCHO Men’s Poll, after splitting with Quinnipiac over the weekend. St. Cloud State leaped to No. 1 after earning a series sweep over Wisconsin. 1. St. Cloud (22) 6-2-0 952 Previous: 3. 2. Michigan (17) 5-1-0 938 Previous: 1. 3. Minnesota...
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team will play their first Atlantic Hockey road series this weekend as they take on the RIT Tigers on Friday and Saturday. The Lakers and Tigers have played 47 times dating back to the 1988-89 season. The Lakers are 16-27-4 in Division I play against the Tigers. Mercyhurst and RIT met three times last season with RIT winning the first two games by scores of 2-1 and 6-4. Mercyhurst won the final game by a score of 6-2.
In its last regular-season action, Cornell men’s hockey was churning in the month of February, averaging four goals per game en route to a flawless 9-0 record. Unfortunately for the Red, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the postseason, denying the team an opportunity to hunt for the hardware.
Who’s ready to see Penn State take on Smashville?. The Nittany Lions will make an unusual trip to Bridgestone Arena, the home of the Nashville Predators, to take on No. 6 North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 30. The Nittany...
The modern trend in the NHL is to stick fairly strictly to left-right shot defensive pairings. This allows defensemen to transition the puck from their own zone more safely, allows for quicker d to d passes, and easier keep ins and low-to-high pass receptions in the offensive zone with the players stick along the boards so pucks can be stopped on the player’s forehand. I may be missing other reasons for this as well. Despite the relatively recent (last decade or so) emphasis on the handedness of defenseman, this strategy has not carried to the forward group. Plenty of forwards throughout the league play on their off wing, and while the majority of players in the NHL are left shots, 60-70% depending on the season, it’s still not uncommon for righties to play at LW (Ovechkin, Panarin, and Kovalchuk come to mind). So we know that coaches don’t seem to care about the handedness of forwards nearly as much as they do defensemen, but it does seem odd that the Devils have zero righties at RW, and only two right-handed forwards, McLeod and Mercer, both of whom play center. So my question is, does this matter?
On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review Union’s 4-3 men’s ECAC Hockey overtime victory over Clarkson on Friday at Messa Rink. The Parting Schotts Podcast · Reviewing Union’s 4-3 men’s ECAC Hockey overtime victory over Clarkson. I have interviews with Union head coach Rick Bennett and...
SCHENECTADY — Anne Cherkowski, Gabrielle David and Caitrin Lonergan each had a goal and an assist to lead Clarkson past Union in a women’s ECAC Hockey game at Messa Rink Friday, 4-1. Cherkowski gave the Golden Knights (1-0, 3 points ECACH, 5-1-2 overall) a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. David made it 2-0 five minutes into the second.
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team started its weekend with a flourish Friday, slapping in a first-period power-play goal and playing up to its No. 17 national ranking early against Bowling Green at the Sanford Center. The script flipped, though, in the second period, as the Falcons came...
TROY, .N.Y. – Graduate Student Linden Marshall stopped all 15 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Union College, on Saturday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 4-2-1 overall (2-0-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Dutchmen drop to 1-7-1 (0-2-0 ECAC Hockey).
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team opens its 2020-21 campaign Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Gusties host Lawrence University featuring a roster loaded with underclassmen. Fourteen first-years and six sophomores have their sights on making an early impact. “Our freshman class is one of the...
Last summer, in the wake of a viral TikTok video highlighting the massive disparities in spending between the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the NCAA commissioned an audit of gender equity in the NCAA and the differences between men’s and women’s championship tournaments. Phase II of that audit was...
Backed by two goals from Brage Aasen, the Quinnipiac men’s soccer team defeated the Manhattan Jaspers 4-1 in their last home game of the regular season on Saturday. With the win, Quinnipiac improved to 9-7 overall and 4-5 in MAAC play. Before the game, Quinnipiac honored 10 of their seniors...
SCHENECTADY — Friday’s Capital Region-rivalry matchup between RPI and Union came down to which team could take advantage of its breaks. The Engineers were able to take advantage of a fortuitous bounce. The Dutchmen could not. Ryan Mahshie scored the tie-breaking goal just over three minutes into the third period,...
SCHENECTADY — St. Lawrence scored three first-period power-play goals and cruised to a 4-0 women’s ECAC Hockey victory over Union on Saturday at Messa Rink. Britteny Gout, Kristen Guerriero and Sophie Holden had those first-period goals for the Saints (2-0 ECACH, 6 points; 5-2-2 overall). Union (0-4 ECACH, 0 points;...
The Boston College men’s hockey team hit the road for two games in Vermont over the weekend and came back with three of a possible four points. They dropped the opening game on Friday 5-4 in overtime before coming back with a 3-2 win on Saturday night to improve to 4-3-1 on the season. We’re starting to get an idea of just what this team is going to look like with eight games in the books and there’s plenty that we can take away from this past weekend, so here are some final thoughts with Hockey East play now fully underway.
SCHENECTADY — Eight games into the season, the Union College men’s hockey team is still trying to find the right offensive line combinations to produce goals. So far, the Dutchmen have scored just 16 goals, an average of two per game. Meanwhile, the opposition has scored 30 goals, an average of 3.75 per game.
The Mercyhurst Men’s hockey team is celebrating after having a victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders and a tie game resulting in an extra point. The games were played at the Mercyhurst Ice Center on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16, at 3:05 p.m. The first...
The Providence College Men’s Hockey Team began their 2021-22 campaign on an upswing, defeating Army West Point 7-0 in their season opener. Since this victory, they haven’t turned back. The Providence Friars have an overall record of 5-2 with a conference record of 2-0. Their impressive record has rewarded them...
Comments / 0