For Union men’s hockey freshman forward Hodge, size doesn’t matter

The modern trend in the NHL is to stick fairly strictly to left-right shot defensive pairings. This allows defensemen to transition the puck from their own zone more safely, allows for quicker d to d passes, and easier keep ins and low-to-high pass receptions in the offensive zone with the players stick along the boards so pucks can be stopped on the player’s forehand. I may be missing other reasons for this as well. Despite the relatively recent (last decade or so) emphasis on the handedness of defenseman, this strategy has not carried to the forward group. Plenty of forwards throughout the league play on their off wing, and while the majority of players in the NHL are left shots, 60-70% depending on the season, it’s still not uncommon for righties to play at LW (Ovechkin, Panarin, and Kovalchuk come to mind). So we know that coaches don’t seem to care about the handedness of forwards nearly as much as they do defensemen, but it does seem odd that the Devils have zero righties at RW, and only two right-handed forwards, McLeod and Mercer, both of whom play center. So my question is, does this matter?

13 DAYS AGO