STANDISH – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the area last week with a final stop in Standish. Michigan’s Governor made stops in West Branch, Oscoda, and Arenac counties last Wednesday, Oct. 27 as she was on-site for the open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Michigan State Police Post in West Branch, followed by a visit at Cooper Standard Automotive in Fairview, and her final stop at Vantage Plastics, 1415 W. Cedar St. in Standish.

STANDISH, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO