Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casts Daniel Dae Kim As Fire Lord Ozai

Marvel's new superhero film "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO