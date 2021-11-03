CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casts Daniel Dae Kim As Fire Lord Ozai

By Lorin Williams
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Dae Kim (Lost, The Hot Zone: Anthrax) has joined the cast of Netflix’s highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, according to Deadline. Based on Nickelodeon’s animated series, Kim will portray the nefarious Fire Nation leader, Lord Ozai. As Fire Lord Ozai, Kim will lead the treacherous...

television.mxdwn.com

