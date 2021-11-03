CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Governor Whitmer Announces Defense Company DCS Corporation Establishing Research and Development Center of Excellence in Sterling Heights, Creating 92 Jobs 

michigan.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContact: Kathleen Achtenberg, Achtenbergk@michigan.org. Governor Whitmer Announces Defense Company DCS Corporation Establishing Research and Development Center of Excellence in Sterling Heights, Creating 92 Jobs . "This investment by DCS will help us continue Michigan's economic growth and recovery," said Governor Whitmer. "This new Center of Excellence will bring high-wage jobs to Southeast Michigan and further build on...

www.michigan.gov

