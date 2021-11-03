CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Man, 26, Shares the 1 Unusual Symptom That Led to Leukemia Diagnosis

By Meghan Holohan
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter attending a New York Jets game in 2019, Jim O’Brien, then 24, noticed his knee was swollen. Then he had a fever and the chills. After visiting his doctor he received a stunning diagnosis: leukemia. “I thought I was getting the flu with no congestion,” O’Brien, 26, told...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Texas State
