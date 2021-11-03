CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Protecting Your Child From the Flu

By Megan Krueger
metroparent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevise your battle plan, moms and dads. Flu season is upon us, which means gearing up to ensure you’re protecting your child from the flu this year. And it’s an important children’s health issue. Flu season typically starts as early as October and can last through May, according to...

www.metroparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

How to Protect Your Pets and Family from the Bacterial Disease Leptospirosis

The Doctors detail the dangers of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can affect both animals and humans. In Los Angeles County, there have been over 100 recent cases in dogs, and in New York City, 15 humans contracted the disease with 14 people being hospitalized and 1 reported death. Veterinarian...
ANIMALS
Herald Community Newspapers

Three Ways To Keep Your Child Safe From COVID-19

(NAPSI)—Children and teens are catching and spreading COVID-19 at an increasingly high rate. Even if your child or teen has not yet contracted COVID-19, they are at risk, especially with the low number of vaccinated residents in North Dakota. “In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, older people were...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Flu Vaccine#Seasonal Flu#Flu Symptoms#Cdc#Webmd#Chills
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Getting a flu shot can protect your health and the people you care about

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association launched a new education campaign called Live Fierce. Take Action. and OptumCare Utah is a proud sponsor. The It's Up to You campaign focuses on educating and encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in particular those with underlying conditions and heart and stroke survivors.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Priority Health talks flu season and getting your flu shot

It's that time of year again. Priority Health joined us to talk about flu season and how you can protect yourself and your family this year. Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Forshee says everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get a flu shot. He says medical professionals would like to see the majority of people to be vaccinated by the end of October.
HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy