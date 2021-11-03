CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Clears New All-Time High As Market Remains In Greed Territory

By Best Owie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum has made significant strides in its price this past year. The number 2 cryptocurrency by market cap has returned over 300% returns year-over-year and yet continues to outperform in the market. A good percentage of the digital asset’s value has come from the decentralized finance boom. Being the top smart...

Ethereum Surges past $4,800 To New ATH, Crypto Analyst Says Brace For Further Upside

Ethereum has once again broken another all-time high. The digital asset set the new record following along with bitcoin’s run that saw the latter set a record of its own above $68,000. Ethereum has been on a bullish roll lately and has not slowed down as momentum continues to stay up. This time, ETH had pushed past $4,800 to peak at $4,842.
Bitcoin reaches new all time high as crypto market cap surpasses $3trillion

The main cryptocurrency has managed to break through its previous all-time high and is currently hovering around $67,500 as the entire market appears to be gaining momentum today with other majors like Cardano and Litecoin up over 10%. After a brief period of consolidation, the rally was supported by some upbeat fundamental news like Mastercard launching crypto-linked payments cards in Asia which after recent news of a Bitcoin ETF approval in the US, continues to further the narrative that cryptocurrencies are becoming more widely accepted which in turn furthers mass adoption. While the price of BTC has pulled back slightly, it still remains unclear if it will be able to extend the upward move as it could be increasingly susceptible to news and the general sentiment. Either way, as we have seen in the past, any significant move by the main cryptocurrency could lead to a domino effect across the market as traders and investors attempt to capitalize.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH reaches a new all-time high at $4,840, set for a retracement?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD peaked at $4,840. Closest support at $4,650 previous support. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as bulls are likely exhausted after setting a strong higher high at $4,840 overnight. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace over the next 24 hours and retest the previous high at $4,650 as support.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Holds Bitcoin And Ethereum As Part Of Diversified Portfolio

In a new interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that he personally holds Bitcoin and Ethereum. He also believes that it is reasonable to own cryptocurrencies as part of a diversified portfolio. Here is everything else the influential tech executive had to say about the asset class and why this could be enormous for crypto.
Why November 14 Could Be The Next Big Day For Bitcoin

Opening with some volatility, Bitcoin moves back from the high $60,000s and trends to the downside. The benchmark crypto surge to a new all-time high as a result of an increase in institutional investment. Related Reading | Apple CEO Tim Cook Holds Bitcoin And Ethereum As Part Of Diversified Portfolio.
Crypto bears slaughtered as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit new all-time highs

As Bitcoin price crossed $65,000 and Ethereum hit a new all-time high, short positions were liquidated across spot exchanges. Ethereum gas fees plummeted over the past five days, pushing the ETH Network's hash rate higher. Based on Glassnode data, the Bitcoin exchange balance hit a new low in three years,...
PolyDoge Price Breaks New All-Time High After OKEx Listing

Leading cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced the listing of PolyDoge on its platform. The digital asset had participated in a voting round that featured five altcoins. Conditions for winning this voting was reaching 5,000 votes which would qualify the two winning projects for unconditional listings. PolyDoge emerged as one of the winners and has been officially listed on OKEx exchange as of Monday, November 8 at 10:00 AM UTC.
Direxion Files Bitcoin ETF To Enable Speculators Buy Contracts

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF started trading on October 19, 2021 and recorded above $900 million shares sold to investors the same day. Many speculators opined that investors waited for this opportunity for a long time and couldn’t control their eagerness. It is right to say that this approval has encouraged other issuers to push for more products to support the BITO.
S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
Crypto Analyst Alex Krüger Predicts Bitcoin Price for End of 2021, Says $1 Million BTC Inevitable in the Long Run

Popular economist and cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger is providing an outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) over the coming weeks and months. In a new interview with YouTuber and crypto strategist Scott Melker, Krüger predicts that Bitcoin will eventually hit the $1 million price tag. However, he says the timeframe for the price target is up for grabs.
