Whether it's on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, there's so much fitness advice out there that it can be hard to know what's helpful and what's nonsense. Luis Cervantes, certified personal trainer and co-founder of Fuego Fitness in Los Angeles, likens some of these fitness hacks to get-rich-quick schemes. "I understand we want to get results now, and we want to get them quick," he says. "But if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is." When you come across fitness tips online, Cervantes recommends doing your own research to see if there's any truth to the claim and/or the person making the statement (e.g., Are they a certified instructor, or just an enthusiast with lots of followers and great workout outfits?).

