CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) fell 14% on Wednesday after the digital-entertainment company postponed two major game launches.

So what

Revenue in the video game maker's Blizzard segment jumped 20% to $493 million, fueled by strong sales of Diablo II: Resurrected. Meanwhile, revenue in the company's King mobile gaming division leaped 22% to $652 million, driven by in-app purchases and advertising sales in popular games like Candy Crush. However, revenue for its Activision unit decreased by 17% to $641 million, due in part to a decline in monthly active users.

Overall, Activision Blizzard's revenue rose 6% year over year to $2.1 billion, while its earnings per share increased 5% to $0.82. Investors, however, appeared to focus on the company's announcement that it would delay the launch of highly anticipated installments of two of its most popular franchises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUvnI_0clreX1E00
Image source: Getty Images.

"While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged," chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said during a conference call with analysts.

Now what

The news drove several analysts to slash their price targets for Activision Blizzard's shares. For one, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak cut his price forecast from $120 to $65 after reducing his earnings-per-share estimates by 30% in fiscal 2022 and 23% in 2023.

For another, MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler lowered his stock-price target from $108 to $75, due to his now "substantially" lower growth projections for Activision Blizzard in the year ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Rocketed on Tuesday

Shares of space tourism pioneer -- but recent space tourism laggard -- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) caught an updraft on Tuesday after its fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings report revealed the space company to be losing more money than analysts had expected, but collecting more revenue than they'd hoped. Heading into...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Arrival Are Plunging Today

The start of production for Arrival's electric vehicles has been pushed back. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down nominally today, shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) are falling precipitously. The company missed third-quarter 2021 expectations and reported a loss per share of $0.07 -- slightly lower than the $0.06 loss that analysts were expecting. But it's not only that: Investors are likely pumping the brakes after learning of the company's increasingly cautious near-term outlook.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Aterian Stock Is Surging Today

Aterian stock is gaining ground after beating sales estimates in Q3. Shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are making big gains on Tuesday. The company's share price was up roughly 14.5% today as of 11:30 a.m. EST. Aterian published third-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, posting better-than-expected sales for the period...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Activision Blizzard Stock#Atvi#Diablo Ii#Activision Blizzard#Overwatch 2#Diablo Iv#Mkm Partners
The Motley Fool

Here's Why the Market Soured on Lemonade Stock Today

Shares of insurance-technology company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) sank on Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Many of its metrics came in higher than expected, but there were some troubling signs that were hard to overlook. Moreover, it seems the market isn't keen on Lemonade's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cronos Group Is Plunging Today

Cronos Group said it was delaying the filing of its third-quarter earnings report. The audit committee needed more time to determine how much to devalue its U.S. CBD business by. What happened. Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are tumbling 16.5% in morning trading Tuesday after the Canadian marijuana company filed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Alkermes Stock Is Sinking Today

Johnson & Johnson partly terminated licenses related to the use of Alkermes' NanoCrystal technology. This could reduce Alkermes' royalties beginning in 2022. Alkermes says it hopes to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" with J&J but could explore other options. What happened. Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) were sinking 14.3% as of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Trex Stock Spiked to an All-Time High on Tuesday

Shares of composite decking company Trex (NYSE:TREX) spiked higher on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company's top and bottom lines were much improved from last year and exceeded expectations, which explains the market's enthusiasm today. The stock was up 12% as of 11:45 a.m. EST, hitting an all-time high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

Shares of cruise line stock Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) fell as much as 3.1% in trading on Tuesday as investors started to sell some of the stimulus driven stocks. Shares hit their low early in the day but are still down 2.7% at 12:20 p.m. EST. So what. The drop looks...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

Palantir reported earnings that matched expectations on stronger-than-expected revenue, but the defense business once again led the way. Palantir has great tech, but its valuation is excessive for a defense IT company. Unless the company can quickly grow its commercial business, questions will remain about its valuation. What happened. On...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Volta Shares Jumped Again Today

Volta has a unique niche in a crowded field. Sometimes stocks take a breather the day after getting a pop. Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging network company Volta (NYSE:VLTA) soared almost 20% yesterday on no company-specific news, as the sector got a tailwind from the passage of a federal infrastructure bill. But Volta isn't giving those gains back today, and in fact, it jumped more than 13% in early trading Tuesday. As of 11:50 a.m. EST, Volta shares are still up 4.1% on the day.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Mueller Water Products Stock Is Down Today

Mueller Water Products failed to deliver in its fiscal Q4, despite strong demand for its products. The results led to at least one analyst downgrade. Mueller is a "show-me" story right now. What happened. Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) ended its fiscal 2021 with a whimper, and investors were not pleased....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Allot Stock Fell 16% Today

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) stock fell hard on Tuesday, dropping 16% by 11:30 a.m. EST. The cybersecurity specialist announced third-quarter results that missed Wall Street's high expectations. So what. Sales rose 10% to $38 million, which marked a slight acceleration compared to the prior quarter, when revenue rose 8%. Allot benefited from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why TPI Composites Stock Plummeted Today

At least two analysts slashed their price targets on TPI Composites' stock. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes billions of dollars for clean energy projects, should have ideally sent shares of the world's largest independent manufacturer of composite wind blades higher. Instead, TPI Composites...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why 3D Systems Investors Feel Blue on a Red Day

The positive trend of rising share prices for 3D printing companies that began with a Desktop Metal press release a week ago and continued through Stratasys' big earnings beat on Thursday came to a screeching halt today after 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reported some earnings of its own. 3D Systems stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Yalla Investors Yelled "Hurray!" Today

Shares of Dubai-based Yalla (NYSE:YALA) exploded higher Tuesday, rising 26% through 10:45 a.m. EST after the Middle Eastern and North African social networking company nailed Wall Street's target for third-quarter revenue, and shifted from a loss of $0.43 per share a year ago to a $0.14 per share profit this time around.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Peloton's Stock Crashes After Reporting Earnings: Is the Fall Justified?

Peloton revised lower the estimated year-end total of connected fitness subscribers. The stock fell 36% on the day after the announcement. Peloton is struggling to maintain customer demand as economies reopen. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Nov. 4. The results disappointed investors,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Sank Today

Westport Fuel Systems reports dismal numbers for the third quarter. Its joint venture with Cummins is unlikely to renew. The stock of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) crashed Tuesday morning, sinking nearly 22% as of 11:40 a.m. EST after its third-quarter numbers missed Wall Street estimates by a pretty big margin. What's even more concerning is that Westport Fuel may have just confirmed the end of key joint venture (JV) with engine giant Cummins (NYSE:CMI).
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Katapult Stock Is Launching Skyward Today

The fintech startup’s revenue held steady year over year while the bottom line swung to a modest loss. Some investors are giving the company a second look today after driving the stock lower over the past four months. What happened. Shares of Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shot way up on Tuesday...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Five9 Zipped 13% Higher This Morning

Five9 revenue surged 38% higher year over year in Q3. Shares of cloud computing firm Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) were up 13% this morning as of 11:45 a.m. EST. The contact-center software provider updated investors on third-quarter 2021 earnings, and the numbers exceeded expectations. Revenue was $154 million (up 38% year over year), and adjusted earnings per share were $0.28 (up 3.7%).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy