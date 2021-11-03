CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor Former Congressman Dale Kildee

 9 days ago

LANSING, Mich.-- Governor Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex on Thursday, November 4, to honor the life and service of former Congressman Dale Kildee, which coincides with his funeral. "Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,"...

