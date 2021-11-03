Governor Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor Former Congressman Dale Kildee

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to increase Michigan’s water regulations. “Every parent in Michigan should be able to give their kid a glass of water with confidence, knowing that it is safe,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today, I signed an Executive Directive to begin a comprehensive review of the State of Michigan’s role in local water systems. The six-part directive will take several steps to tighten regulations, seek to deliver more resources, expand community engagement, and more. Our top priority here remains guaranteeing safe drinking water for every Michigander, no matter who they are or where they live. We will not rest until every community has safe drinking water and every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water.”

LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO