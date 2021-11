We may be starting to get a better glimpse of what the Boston Celtics’ consistent rotation may look like. As is expected for early-season action, the Celtics have gone through a few different looks already to open the 2021-22 NBA season. While some of those changes have been out of the team’s hands due to injuries to players like Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Romeo Langford, all-in-all new Boston head coach Ime Udoka is getting a feel for what his rotations will look like throughout the long campaign.

