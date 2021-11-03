CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia walk tightrope in bid to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSpAC_0clrdI3m00
Australia's Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade prepare for the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Australia have reset after a resounding Twenty20 World Cup loss to England as they attempt to complete a tightrope walk to the semi-finals. Aaron Finch’s side will only be guaranteed a place in the final four if they defeat Bangladesh and West Indies, on Thursday and Saturday night (AEDT) respectively, then England take down South Africa.

The Proteas are likely to finish the pool stage with a superior net run-rate to Australia, allowing them to advance if the rivals are locked on the same number of wins. But Finch and coach Justin Langer have urged Australia to focus on a simple equation, rather than run-rate machinations or a miserable last-start defeat.

“It was very brief,” spinner Ashton Agar said of the squad’s first debrief after a bruising eight-wicket defeat. “It was about just moving on, putting what happened behind us and focusing on the games in front of us.

“Purely thinking about the two games we have to win ... that helps you move on from the England game. Everyone knows what they have to do. We’ve got plenty of guys who have played a lot of cricket, played a lot of tournaments and understand the game well.”

Agar was surprisingly overlooked in Australia’s two opening victories at the event. Australia’s top-ranked T20 bowler was recalled to face England, when Langer reverted to his preferred option of five frontline bowlers in the XI. Langer is now stewing over whether to recall allrounder Mitch Marsh to boost the side’s batting depth, most likely at the expense of Agar.

“It’s really tough anytime you don’t get selected when you’ve been playing well,” the left-arm tweaker said. “But you understand that it’s part of being part of a really strong squad. You do everything you can to help your mates out out there because it certainly takes a squad to win these tournaments.”

Australia end the pool stage with a pair of daytime games, ensuring dew will not be an issue while diminishing the importance of the toss relative to night fixtures. Agar noted he and legspinner Adam Zampa would relish the chance to shine on a dry pitch.

“It [dew] maybe greases up the wicket a little bit, so the ball comes onto the bat a bit nicer,” Agar said. “For the spinners, maybe it will help. Zamps and I feel like we can exploit those conditions pretty well.”

Bangladesh are yet to record a win in the Super 12 stage of this World Cup but, earlier this year, inflicted a crushing 4-1 T20 series win over an understrength Australian XI. “We have a very different looking side and the wickets certainly aren’t playing like those pitches,” Agar said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pakistan seal T20 World Cup semi-final spot as South Africa boost their hopes

Pakistan became the first side to guarantee their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after comfortably beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu Dhabi. The captain, Babar Azam, took a slight gamble by electing to bat first, but his decision was vindicated as Pakistan scored 189 for two, setting their opponents a target of 190. Namibia ended their 20 overs on 144 for five, likely ending their hopes of progressing beyond the Super 12s stage.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Ashton Agar
Person
Adam Zampa
Person
Justin Langer
The Independent

Rassie van der Dussen hits out as South Africa set England 190 for victory

England must chase down 190 to maintain their 100 per cent record at the T20 World Cup as South Africa gave themselves hope of reaching the semi-finals thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 94 not out.While England’s progress to the knockout stages is all but secure after four wins from four and a supreme net run-rate, nothing less than a big win will suffice for South Africa after Australia hammered the West Indies earlier.Van der Dussen creamed five fours in his 60-ball knock and six sixes while Aiden Markram recorded a sparkling 52 not out from 25 deliveries in...
SPORTS
ESPN

India look to end Kohli-Shastri era on a high with semis out of reach

So a dead rubber it is, for India. Both groups in the Super 12s came down to hitting the eight-points mark eventually and India's losses in the first two games had made their early exit all but a foregone conclusion. The last day of the group stage will, therefore, be the last day as T20I captain for Virat Kohli, and the end of the road for some members of the coaching staff who will leave with a strong legacy, but one that will be without any major limited-overs trophies.
SPORTS
The Independent

Pakistan become first team to make T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan became the first side at the T20 World Cup to guarantee a place in the semi-finals after collecting their fourth win from four Super 12 matches, comfortably beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu DhabiBabar Azam took a slight gamble by electing to bat first after winning the toss in a tournament where the chasing team has often prevailed but the Pakistan captain vindicated the decision with a sparkling 70 from 49 balls.Fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan finished unbeaten on 79 while Mohammad Hafeez had a cameo of 32 at a strike-rate of 200 as Pakistan clobbered 62 runs from...
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Pakistan on brink of semi-finals after beating Afghanistan

Afghanistan 147-6 (20 overs): Nabi 35* (32), Gulbadin 35* (25); Imad 2-25 Pakistan 148-5 (19 overs): Babar 51 (47), Fakhar 30 (25), Asif 25 (7); Rashid 2-26 Pakistan are on the brink of the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup after a thrilling five-wicket win against Afghanistan in Dubai.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Cricket#England#T20
ak4tsay1.com

Exclusive: T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Semi-final Qualification Scenarios

T20 World Cup 2021: England and Pakistan, the best-placed teams currently as we look at the semi-final qualification scenarios for all the teams. As I write this article, I feel extreme pain and agony given the way my home team, India has played in the tournament so far. Two defeats in two matches is possibly the worst start ever to the tournament that is considered as the most-awaited and prestigious for any player or fan.
SPORTS
CNN

New Zealand cricket match suspended as pitch invaded by bees

(CNN) — A cricket match in New Zealand was suspended when the pitch was invaded by some unusual visitors: a swarm of bees. Canterbury and Wellington were playing a Plunket Shield match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday when the insects descended. Photos of the incident show players and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Jadon Sancho is DROPPED from the England squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino as Gareth Southgate drafts Marcus Rashford back into the fold

Jadon Sancho has been dropped from the senior England squad for the final World Cup qualifying matches by boss Gareth Southgate following a miserable start to his Manchester United career. Southgate, who had previously publicly stated that Sancho was struggling to retain his national spot given he was not playing...
SOCCER
The Independent

Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive

England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia on Saturday after his Covid case was confirmed as a false-positive.Farrell missed the 69-3 rout of Tonga in the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham after being forced to self-isolate because of the result of a PCR test taken on Thursday.But he will now rejoin the squad after a review of the sample revealed that he does not have the virus with NHS test and trace on Sunday morning giving the green light to leave quarantine.𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 | Owen Farrell to re-join the England squad.More information 👇— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby)...
WORLD
AFP

Shastri hails India as one of cricket's 'greatest teams'

Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said split captaincy will work for a side he called "one of the greatest" teams in cricket history. Already-eliminated India thrashed Namibia in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai in Virat Kohli's last game as captain in the shortest format. The game also ended Shastri's five-year tenure as coach of the national side who reached great heights under his guidance but failed to win a world crown. But Shastri believes a World Cup title is not far from the team who will have a new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as their coach.
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny May ‘willing to pay the price’ for ‘special moments’ with England

Jonny May fears the all-consuming commitment to training that has shaped him into one of England’s greatest wings could lead to burnout.May continued to chase down Rory Underwood’s record as the nation’s leading try-scorer by crossing twice in Saturday’s 69-3 victory over Tonga and it is the thrill of occasions such as an autumn Test at Twickenham that has inspired an agreement made with himself.A 31-year-old described by Eddie Jones as the most professional player he has ever encountered is known for an extraordinary level of dedication to preparation that is held up as an example to any newcomers to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
SOCCER
The Independent

Marcus Smith excited to be part of a ‘new journey’ for evolving England squad

Marcus Smith spoke of a new era for England after producing a devastating cameo that helped launch the Autumn Nations Series with a 69-3 victory over Tonga Smith has declared himself fit for Australia’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday after defying the leg injury that confined him to a bench role against the Islanders to amass a 15-point haul composed of a try and five conversions.On the pitch for just 29 minutes, his arrival inspired a second wind at a point when his team led 36-3 but the flow of tries had been stemmed by determined yet limited opposition.England intend...
RUGBY
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy