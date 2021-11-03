CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets: Are surprising defensive numbers here to stay?

By Josh Paredes
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are currently a top 10 defense in the NBA. After Sunday’s 117-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn’s defensive rating of 104.1 is the 10th-best in the league. Of course, seven games is a small sample size, but considering where the Nets...

nothinbutnets.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Bruce Brown
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant gets called out by Eli Manning

It looks like we’re all about to be treated to a showdown between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and New York Giants legend Eli Manning. The iconic NFL quarterback recently called out Durant for what could potentially be an intriguing turn of events. Before you get too excited, we need...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Detroit Pistons
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Wizards Trade Is Focused On Kyrie Irving

It seems like there is always some drama surrounding NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. This time, it is about his vaccination status and this will impact his playing status this season. If the Nets do not want to commit to Irving long-term, could it turn into a potential trade?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season.Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 50- straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... Nets guardJoe Harris is just three 3-pointers away from becoming the Nets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made. LaMarcus Aldridge is just 16 points shy (19,984) of becoming the 48th player in NBA history (and the seventh active player) to score 20,000 career points ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ... For the Nets, guard Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is out.
NBA
Yardbarker

Is It Too Early To Worry About The Brooklyn Nets?

Fastbreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with Haley Jordan to talk about the Brooklyn Nets in Episode 12 of our daily video on hot topics around the league. The Brooklyn Nets have not had a great start to the 2021-22 NBA season. A roster that has James Harden,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets News: Here's What James Harden Tweeted

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Thursday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have not gotten off to a good start on the new season (2-3 record). One of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA through the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Wizards get reality check in loss to the Brooklyn Nets

The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 104-90 on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Eastern Conference has a chance to be the deepest it has been top-to-bottom in many years. The days of making the playoffs with a sub-.500 record are probably over. Yet, the gap between the top teams and those in the middle remains vast and the Washington Wizards found that out the hard way on Monday night in Brooklyn.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Have Released Their New Uniforms

The new uniform features a beautiful looking blue to go with white and red on the jersey as well. This season has been an interesting one so far for the Nets who are 4-3 after Sunday's blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. They're on a two-game winning streak after beating...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

180K+
Followers
369K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy