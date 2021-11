BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is clarifying a letter they sent to the Williamsville Central School District last week about mask breaks. On Monday, a message was sent to parents in Williamsville that the district received a warning from the county health department for breaking the state's new COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The Erie County Health Department sent a letter to the district on November 5 saying that kids were not allowed to take mask breaks during the school day.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO