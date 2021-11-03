Humankind receives fourth update and Día de los Muertos event

It comes to no one’s surprise when hearing that one of the ways Christianity spread was by using parallels found between the monotheistic religion and pagan holidays in order to make the conversion of pagans to Christianity a bit easier. One example is Christmas, the day Jesus Christ was born — or not. In fact, the Catholic Church made December 25 a religious holiday in order to possibly replace the Germanic pagan holiday jól, or Yule. Another example is how Samhain was changed into Halloween, the day before the two religious holidays All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Then we have Día de los Muertos, a holiday originating in Mexico, but celebrated throughout most of Latin America. Despite sharing the same days, Día de los Muertos is not the same as All Saints Day and All Souls Day; it is not even what some would mistakenly call the “Mexican version of Halloween.” It is a holiday on its own; a day where we celebrate and honor those who have passed with ofrendas, food, cleaning and decorating loved ones’ gravesites, flowers, etc. However, it is important to know the indigenous origins of this holiday.
