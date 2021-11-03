Humankind receives fourth update and Día de los Muertos event

As a clergy person of the Episcopal church I am pretty imbedded in the Anglican culture. So the celebration of the festival that comes from the Latin American culture known as ‘The Day of the Dead” or “Día de los Muertos” was new to me. Frankly, I did not give it much thought until Vicki and I went to Mexico the last week of October and the first week of November. We were in Mazatlán and there were little altars everywhere. It looks like the Halloween I am used to. But our new friends in Mexico assured us that this is not Halloween. It is a time to remember family and friends who have passed away. It is to remember them in a way that they are celebrated with a special fiesta. Our Halloween origins date back almost two thousand years to a Celtic pagan festival known as Samhain. It was a time for communities to come together at the end of the harvest season. It was seen as a time when the veil between this world and the next was the thinnest and so the dead were also honored. I am struck by the fact that the cultural heritage of Latin America and Anglican America have this common view at this time of year. The roots of Halloween predate Christianity. The roots of Día de los Muertos also predate Christianity. Both cultures existed a world apart. We Christians have hijacked the culture of both worlds and we now celebrate them as “All Saint’s Day” and “All Soul’s Day”.

