Humankind receives fourth update and Día de los Muertos event

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost three months after its launch, Sega’s strategy game Humankind has already received three updates that substantially tweaked the title’s gameplay systems. And just today, Sega and developer Amplitude Studios dropped Humankind‘s fourth update, dubbed “Fabius Maximus.” Additionally, players can also participate in the Día de los Muertos event, the first...

thequakercampus.org

Remembering the Indigenous Origins of Día de los Muertos

It comes to no one’s surprise when hearing that one of the ways Christianity spread was by using parallels found between the monotheistic religion and pagan holidays in order to make the conversion of pagans to Christianity a bit easier. One example is Christmas, the day Jesus Christ was born — or not. In fact, the Catholic Church made December 25 a religious holiday in order to possibly replace the Germanic pagan holiday jól, or Yule. Another example is how Samhain was changed into Halloween, the day before the two religious holidays All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Then we have Día de los Muertos, a holiday originating in Mexico, but celebrated throughout most of Latin America. Despite sharing the same days, Día de los Muertos is not the same as All Saints Day and All Souls Day; it is not even what some would mistakenly call the “Mexican version of Halloween.” It is a holiday on its own; a day where we celebrate and honor those who have passed with ofrendas, food, cleaning and decorating loved ones’ gravesites, flowers, etc. However, it is important to know the indigenous origins of this holiday.
WHITTIER, CA
POPSUGAR

How to Honor Your Ancestors With Food on Día de los Muertos

Why is Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrated subsequent to Halloween? Well, the two actually have no relation. And no, Día de los Muertos is not a Mexican version of Halloween. In fact, that's far from the truth and highly offensive. The truth is, Día de los Muertos is a spiritual holiday and it coincides with All Souls and All Saints Day, which are Catholic holidays that derive from pagan influence.
CELEBRATIONS
parentmap.com

Día de los Muertos Festival at the Outlet Collection

Join us as we celebrate Dia de los Muertos for 6 days with different fun activities, including a Catrinas Contest, a Movie, Face Painting and more! Each evening will be different. Monday Nov 1: Celebrate the grand opening of our Ofrenda display between Burlington and the Food Court. Join us...
AUBURN, WA
sanantoniomag.com

Learn the Meaning of Día de los Muertos

There’s no right way to celebrate Día de los Muertos. “It’s all about individualistic perspective,” says Alegra Lozano, an artist and the director of counseling at UTSA, where she teaches an upper-division seminar on Día de los Muertos. “It’s what you bring to it and what you want to do as part of your offering and celebration.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nintendowire.com

Pokémon GO’s Día de Muertos 2021 event announced

While Pokémon GO is embracing its spooky side with this year’s Halloween event, Niantic is already looking forward to what’s next. When Halloween concludes, it’ll be time for a two-day in-game event in honor of Día de Muertos, the Mexican holiday of honoring the dead. This will be the second...
VIDEO GAMES
smobserved.com

Catalina Museum for Art & History Hosts Día de los Muertos Celebration, First Friday Films and Art to Go in November

Catalina Museum for Art & History has announced family-friendly programming for November, welcoming visitors with three different enriching activities to enjoy throughout the month, as well as a new winter wonderland exhibition Paintings for the Holidays. In honor of the traditional Mexican cultural celebration, the museum hosts a Día de...
MUSEUMS
ucdenver.edu

It’s Not Either/Or. It’s Both. Halloween and Día de los Muertos.

In recent years, there have been misconceptions about Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, being referred to as “Mexican Halloween.” While Halloween and Day of the Dead share common roots and traits and fall close together on the calendar, they are different holidays. Halloween is seen as a night of terror and mischief, while Day of the Dead festivities consist of color and joy. We explored the common theme of death through contrasting perspectives.
THEATER & DANCE
nau.edu

Views from NAU: How Día de los Muertos celebrates the living and the dead

Associate Professor, Department of Global Languages and Culture. In the late autumn months of October and November, as warmth and light fade from the Northern Hemisphere and life is confronted with death, the concept that barriers may be thinning between this world and the next have given rise to countless celebrations around the world.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Austin Chronicle

Five Events to Scare Up a Great Halloween and Día de los Muertos

Here's a couple of fall holidays during which, however briefly, the whole damn world goes goth. Haunts and haints will flaunt their faintly diabolical diversions throughout the coming weekend as we honor saints and others dead, as we spook the kooky carnival of life with tableaux that mix our modern joys with ancient dread. Cthulhu may yet be fhtagn, sure, but oh my darlings there's a plethora of other gods and devils with which to bide our trick-or-treaty time, to celebrate the coming dark with obviously macabre machinations and monster-forward mafficking. Here are five recommendations for fun when you're feeling boo-tiful again.
AUSTIN, TX
Argus Observer Online

Jim Mosier: Día de los Muertos – (The Day of the Dead)

As a clergy person of the Episcopal church I am pretty imbedded in the Anglican culture. So the celebration of the festival that comes from the Latin American culture known as ‘The Day of the Dead” or “Día de los Muertos” was new to me. Frankly, I did not give it much thought until Vicki and I went to Mexico the last week of October and the first week of November. We were in Mazatlán and there were little altars everywhere. It looks like the Halloween I am used to. But our new friends in Mexico assured us that this is not Halloween. It is a time to remember family and friends who have passed away. It is to remember them in a way that they are celebrated with a special fiesta. Our Halloween origins date back almost two thousand years to a Celtic pagan festival known as Samhain. It was a time for communities to come together at the end of the harvest season. It was seen as a time when the veil between this world and the next was the thinnest and so the dead were also honored. I am struck by the fact that the cultural heritage of Latin America and Anglican America have this common view at this time of year. The roots of Halloween predate Christianity. The roots of Día de los Muertos also predate Christianity. Both cultures existed a world apart. We Christians have hijacked the culture of both worlds and we now celebrate them as “All Saint’s Day” and “All Soul’s Day”.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
LATACO

From the Cemetery Grounds to the Heavens Above, Here’s This Year’s Día de Los Muertos Event at Hollywood Forever Captured From the Sky

On a holiday focused on remembrance of life and the acceptance of death, this clash of emotions, looked at from the sky, is nullified. A green canvas from the well-kept cemetery grounds, once a year is decorated with the vibrant colors of countless ofrendas, folklorico dancers, and the hundreds of flowers. In its 22nd year, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Día de Los Muertos event brings its patrons food, music, and an array of arts to indulge in.
FESTIVAL
KTLA

Here are some Día de los Muertos events happening in L.A.

Several Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, events are planned throughout the Los Angeles area. The two-day celebration, one of the most important traditions in Mexico and throughout Latin America, is put together by families gathering ofrendas commemorating their deceased loved ones. The tradition is also marked by parades, exhibitions and street […]
CELEBRATIONS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Content creators use their platforms to celebrate Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos is a celebration that honors the lives of those that have passed away. Although the holiday is primarily celebrated in Mexico, the cultural tradition has transcended worldwide thanks to social media. Content creator, Livette Ruvalcaba Guerrero honors the tradition of Día de los Muertos all year...
CELEBRATIONS
pcinvasion.com

Get the original 1999 Halo armor during the 20th anniversary celebration in TMCC

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have been celebrating 20 years of Halo this year. The big birthday bash continues into Halo: The Master Chief Collection, with tons of themed goodies. The standout is clearly the original Halo armor, first seen in the 1999 game reveal, and you can get it while playing the multiplayer of Halo: TMCC.
VIDEO GAMES

