Proposed House & Senate maps could bring changes to Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The newly-released redistricting map could bring some noticeable changes to Northwest Arkansas.

University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle said this map would give Northwest Arkansas more representation in the state legislature, with approximately three new House seats and one new Senate seat.

The changes will also allow for more minority representation, specifically in our region. One example can be seen in Springdale, where a new district will now represent a population with a Hispanic majority.

“What more representation in Northwest Arkansas should end up meaning is a stronger voice,” Dowdle said. “For example, money for construction projects, for schools in this area or things such as state parks.”

Dowdle noted that our area’s interest is different than others around the state because we are growing so fast. He thinks this map will prioritize our needs more in the state legislature.

The map is still under public comment. Click here to give your feedback online or call 501-534-5050.

