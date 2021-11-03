Patricky Freire eager to disappoint Peter Queally in front of Irish friends and family at Bellator 270

Patricky Freire loves the role of spoiler. It’s a position he’s been in for nearly his entire career, after all.

For the decade-plus since his Bellator debut in March 2011, Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-10 BMMA) has competed around the globe – never at home. He’s fought around the world, often paired up against a home-country fan-favorite.

At Bellator 270 on Friday, it will be no different. Set to headline the event in Dublin, Freire faces Ireland’s Peter Queally (13-5-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) in a five-round lightweight fight for the division’s vacant title.

“I don’t have a pressure,” Freire said at a virtual pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “I always fight in front of another crowd, another place different from Brazil. Ten years, everywhere I fought. Japan, England, U.S.A. I’m from Brazil and never fought there.”

Freire and Queally competed against one another in a highly-anticipated showdown at Bellator 258 in May. The fight was called off in between the second and third rounds due to a cut sustained by Freire.

As he takes the rivalry between gyms Pitbull Brothers and SBG Ireland into account, Freire basks in the idea of sending the Irish crowd home unhappy.

“It’s great because I’m going to fight in his house in front of his family in front of his friends and his team,” Freire said. “I’m so happy for this opportunity to beat him in front of all of his friends and family and guys from his gym. I love this. … I don’t have pressure in this fight. This is a normal fight (and) just another fight. The difference is because it’s a rematch. I don’t care about the pressure. I think who has a lot of pressure is Peter Queally because he will fight in front of his friends, family, and he thinks about a lot of the fans. … I don’t know.”

Bellator 270 takes place Friday at 3Arena in Dublin. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Check out Patricky Freire’s full virtual pre-fight news conference in the video above.