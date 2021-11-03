CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark Phoenix vs. Raven: Who Wins?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are times when the idea of ‘anything you can do I can do better’ are kind of obvious in the comics since dealing with such individuals as Raven from DC comics and the Dark Phoenix from Marvel leads to a battle in which many people make a lot of assumptions...

Thor vs. He-Man: Who Wins?

It’s kind of amusing in fights such as this, or hypothetical fights at least, that many people tend to stand up and make their voices heard since personal biases are revealed in a big way and those that happen to like one combatant or the other will bring up every possible power they can to explain why their favorite would win. But in an attempt to be practical, let’s start out by saying that Thor of the Marvel universe and He-Man are both incredible warriors that are insanely strong, quick, and intelligent enough to make the battlefield and any given situation work to their advantage. That’s enough to state that this battle wouldn’t be an easy win for either individual since both are essentially barbarians and have a very good chance of bringing such an insane amount of power to the battle that a deathmatch would be enough to tear apart whatever world they happened to be on at the time. As far as being able to count on backup, both could bring the heat in a big way, but in a deathmatch, it’s one one one, so that kind of narrows things down just a bit.
Venom vs. Sandman: Who Wins?

This fight has actually taken place a couple of times throughout comic book history and has been seen briefly in the movies, since in Spider-Man 3 Venom, played by Topher Grace, sought to use Flint Marko, aka Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church, in his bid to eliminate Spider-Man, since in this universe the Venom symbiote actually did encounter Peter Parker first and followed the comic book timeline. That fight didn’t take long however and was a case of mistaken identity since Sandman believed that he was attacking Spider-Man, who he’d already seen in the black outfit. But pitting a man that can manipulate every part of his body against an enemy that’s capable of doing just as many strange and terrible things with his form would be a fight that might look awesome on the screen, but would no doubt be a nightmare when it came to the CGI. Practical effects don’t sound as though they would be a huge factor in something like this, but for those that love a challenge, this would be great to see.
Odin vs. Darkseid: Who Wins?

When two of the most powerful characters in their universes go to war it’s fair to say that no one would really win apart from those that can avoid the universal damage that will tear worlds apart before a victor is decided. There’s usually someone who will mention that the winner of such fights will always be determined by the writer and the situations that they put the two characters in, and that’s entirely accurate since as fictional characters, Darkseid and Odin are only bound to be a powerful as their creators make them. One of the biggest differences however is that Odin is a character taken from Norse mythology while Darkseid is a comic book creation. In all honesty, the actual legend of Wotan, or Odin, from the old Norse legends don’t really measure up to the upgrade that he’s received from Marvel, but since this is what we’re here to discuss, this will be a version of the Allfather that we’re going to use, and in all honesty, he is a powerhouse that has accomplished feats that Darkseid might be able to match up to a certain point but was born a god, whereas Darkseid had to steal his divinity from the Old Gods.
X-Men vs. Justice League: Who Wins?

Just looking at these two teams a lot of people would scoff and state that the Justice League would mop up the X-Men without any trouble. But if there’s anything we’ve learned at this point it’s that the writers are the ones that are going to make the decision on who can beat who, no matter what’s been written and what the fans might think they know. What’s written on the page can change in a heartbeat thanks to the many different abilities and powers that the heroes possess, and the situations they deal with on a regular basis. In this case, the X-Men might be seen as weaker and more ineffective than the Justice League, but when their powers and their experience are laid out for everyone to see, they’re far more impressive than a lot of people give them credit t for. In terms of experience and acceptance the Justice League members have seen more than their fair share of conflict, but they’re far more welcomed than the X-Men have ever been. It’s kind of interesting how the DC heroes have been embraced despite all the damage they’ve caused over the years, while the X-Men have trouble just walking down the street sometimes if people realize that they’re mutants.
Batman's New Creative Team Gives a Preview of Their Debut Issue

A new era for the Dark Knight is about to begin when writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jorge Molina take the creative reins on Batman. The duo will take over from writer James Tynion IV — who is leaving to focus on his creator-owned comics — and artist Jorge Jimenez, who together introduced a slew of new fan-favorite characters during their Batman run, including Punchline, Ghost-Maker and Clownhunter. Williamson and Molina will also debut a new villain called Abyss, and a preview of their first issue takes a look back at recent events in DC's Batman titles, as well as teases a party attended by some of Batman's greatest villains.
Comic Book Preview – Superman vs Lobo #2

DC Comics’ Superman vs Lobo continues this Tuesday, and we have a preview of the second issue for you here; check it out…. Superman and Lobo’s dreams come true! But maybe it’s not always best to get what you wished for. When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!
Ghost Rider vs. Scorpion: Who Wins?

This is another fight that’s awfully close due to the fact that Scorpion and Ghost Rider have such a similar power set that it’s believed that neither of them can really hurt each other in a permanent way. There are plenty of fans that are going to lean heavily toward Scorpion’s side simply due to the fact that he is an undead ninja and has a bevy of powers at his command, which do make him a formidable opponent without a doubt. But discounting the Ghost Rider is a really bad idea since the devil’s bounty hunter is essentially a force that has no known upper limit and is only bound by the host that he’s taken, meaning that no matter who the power is attached to, unleashing the full power of the demon is not possible since the human aspect tends to keep it in check somehow. During World War Hulk it was seen that Ghost Rider had a few problems squaring off against the Hulk, but this had more to do with the fact that Ghost Rider and his host weren’t vibing entirely.
Entertainment
Marvel Announces Secret X-Men

The losers from the X-Men roster fan vote earlier this year are teaming up to form their own X-Men squad. Not content to sit on the sidelines, Sunspot, Cannonball, Marrow, Boom-Boom, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, and Armor are joining forces in Secret X-Men, a new one-shot coming from Marvel Comics in February. Written by Excalibur and X of Swords writer Tini Howard and featuring artwork by Daredevil's Francesco Mobili, the issue sees all nine runners up embarking on a secret mission to out space, all in the service of Professor X's daughter, the Shi'ar Imperial Majestrix, and crucial ally to Krakoa, Xandra.
Wonder Woman vs. Black Adam: Who Wins?

Forget about Shazam for moment and put his arch-enemy Black Adam against Wonder Woman. Okay, maybe we’d rather see him duke it out with Superman, but Black Adam is the kind of character who would pick a fight with everybody. With his live-action movie debut coming next year with the one and only Dwayne Johnson, the character is sure to shake things up. Oh, and I’m not just talking about the DC Cinematic Universe either. Sure, we’ve seen several comic book anti-heroes take the spotlight on the big-screen, but none of them are on Black Adam’s level. Likewise, we’ve seen other female superheroes in movies before, but none of them made the same impact Wonder Woman did in 2017. You can argue that her solo movie is what truly kicked off the DCEU, rightfully so. With Black Adam coming out next year, you can certainly expect the boundaries of the DCEU to be expanded. Man of Steel opened up right away with a more alien touch and Wonder Woman gave us the ancient/fantasy element with the Amazon warriors of Themyscira. Black Adam is a combination of both. With Dwayne Johnson’s dedication and creative overseeing of the project, I think we’re in for a wild action ride. Throw in some magic, some comic book elements, along with the fantasy setting of Kahndaq, the Black Adam movie has a lot going for it.
Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
New Blade Director Reveals Wesley Snipes’ Influence In MCU Reboot

Bassam Tariq has explained how Wesley Snipes’ Blade is helping shape his vision for the character. Blade has been long anticipated to join the MCU ever since his film rights reverted back to Marvel Studios in 2012. The dark, violent Blade bit its way into the public consciousness in 1998.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Shut Down Production While Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will temporarily shut down production while actor Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury she suffered in August, Variety has confirmed. Production will pause starting the week of Thanksgiving and start back up in early 2022. Wright’s injury occurred more than two months ago in late August while shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. At the time, her injury was not expected to impact the film’s shooting schedule. Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the production have been filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright was injured. She has stayed in London...
