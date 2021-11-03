Dark Phoenix vs. Raven: Who Wins?

Just looking at these two teams a lot of people would scoff and state that the Justice League would mop up the X-Men without any trouble. But if there’s anything we’ve learned at this point it’s that the writers are the ones that are going to make the decision on who can beat who, no matter what’s been written and what the fans might think they know. What’s written on the page can change in a heartbeat thanks to the many different abilities and powers that the heroes possess, and the situations they deal with on a regular basis. In this case, the X-Men might be seen as weaker and more ineffective than the Justice League, but when their powers and their experience are laid out for everyone to see, they’re far more impressive than a lot of people give them credit t for. In terms of experience and acceptance the Justice League members have seen more than their fair share of conflict, but they’re far more welcomed than the X-Men have ever been. It’s kind of interesting how the DC heroes have been embraced despite all the damage they’ve caused over the years, while the X-Men have trouble just walking down the street sometimes if people realize that they’re mutants.

