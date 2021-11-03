CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves to host World Series championship parade Friday followed by celebration concert

By From Staff Reports
 6 days ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrate with their fans after defeating the Houston Astros during game six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Everyone loves a parade. And on Friday, Atlanta Braves fans will get to enjoy one they've been waiting 26 years for when the team celebrates its World Series victory.

The parade will begin at noon and the parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree St. and travel north up Peachtree to 10th Street. The second phase of the parade will then continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Braves fans are invited to line the parade route to cheer on the team and join the post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park.

The Braves encourage fans to arrive early.

Tickets, which are free, and parking passes for the celebration at Truist Park will be available Thursday at www.Braves.com/parade. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets will be available to the public beginning at 1 p.m.

To ensure the safety of all guests, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis.

Braves officials are strongly recommending pre-purchasing parking.

