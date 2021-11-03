CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hacking The Mekamon Robot To Add New Capabilities

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mekamon from Reach Robotics is a neat thing, a robot controlled by a phone app that walks on four legs. [Wes Freeman] decided to hack the platform, giving it a sensor package and enabling some basic autonomous behaviours in the process....

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
mortgageorb.com

HomeBinder Adds New Features

HomeBinder reports that it has added new features and user interface (UI) improvements to its centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, home inspectors, insurance providers, home pros, real estate agents, and other authorized professionals. Notably, HomeBinder had introduced a proprietary home valuation tool that aggregates...
REAL ESTATE
TechRepublic

Salesforce adds two-way video and custom app capabilities to Field Service platform

Changes made customer service tasks more user friendly for employees and customers, according to the company. Salesforce added four new features to its Field Service Management platform to make customer support tasks easier for customers and employees. The new components include self-scheduling for customers, two-way video, the ability to build custom apps and a scheduling optimization engine.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Catsy Adds Ecommerce Workflow Capabilities for New Product Introductions

This new feature reduces friction and turnaround time to launch new products. Catsy, a product information management and digital asset management system, today announced an upgrade to its workflow capabilities for New Product Introductions. The new update now provides efficient workflow templates for businesses to improve speed-to-market. This update to...
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Veritonic Adds Brand Lift Data To Its Audio Campaign Performance Capabilities.

The audio creative research and analytics company Veritonic is plugging the potential of brand lift studies into its platform’s campaign reporting capabilities. The company says the addition of the brand lift information will provide users with a comprehensive view of their audio advertising effectiveness and the key drivers behind it.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Autonomous Robot#Hack#Reach Robotics#A Pi Camera
TechCrunch

Flippy, the hamburger-cooking robot, gets more capable

As Miso notes in a release, primary staff feedback on the original version is that Flippy required too much human assistance on either side of its primary cooking tasks. That includes the initial handling of the uncooked foodstuff and putting the cooked food in the holding era. Basically Flippy was replacing the need to constantly monitor and adjust the food while cooking, but not much in the lead-up or follow-through.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Autonomous Drone Dodges Obstacles Without GPS

If you’re [Nick Rehm], you want a drone that can plan its own routes even at low altitudes with unplanned obstacles blocking its way. (Video, embedded below.) And or course, you build it from scratch. Why? Getting a drone that can fly a path and even return home when the...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Battle Robot Uses Carbon Fiber To Save Weight

Combat robots come in all shapes and sizes, with regulating authorities often using weight limits to create a level playing field for competitors. [Hans Jørgen Grimstad] is building a robot to compete in a 4 kg class, and made some interesting design decisions to that end. 4 kg is not...
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Simplify 3D Printer Wiring With CAN Bus

[mark] had an interesting idea when looking at all the wiring of a typical 3D printer; Use CAN Bus. There are a lot of wires going to the extruder assembly, and with most designs this thing is flying around at quite some speed. You’ve got connections for powering the heater, fan power, four wires for the extruder motor, thermistor sensor wires. You get the idea. Lots of wires. Worse, they’re all moving around with the axis, and if failures occur at either end due to poor strain relief, or the conductors themselves break, then all manner of interesting failures can occur. If the hot end thermistor connection goes open circuit, usually no damage occurs but the temperature control goes out the window and your print will fail.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
hackaday.com

Cute Little IMac Clone Runs MacOS On A Tiny Screen

Building a Hackintosh – a non-Apple computer running MacOS – has been a favorite pastime of hackers ever since Apple made the switch from PowerPC to Intel hardware. Though usually built from commodity PC parts, some have successfully installed Apple’s OS onto various kinds of Intel-based single-board computers. [iketsj] used such a board to build a cute little Hackintosh, and apparently decided that if he was going to imitate Apple’s hardware, he might as well take some clues from their industrial design. The result can be seen in the video (embedded below) where [Ike] demonstrates a tiny iMac-like device with a 5″ LCD screen.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Vintage Computers With A Real Turbo

In prior centuries, it was common practice to tie the operation of a program to a computer’s clock speed. As computers got faster and faster, the programs tied to that slower clock speed sometimes had trouble running. To patch the issue temporarily, some computers in the early 90s included a “TURBO” button which actually slowed the computer’s clock speed down in order to help older software run without breaking in often unpredictable ways. [Ted Fried] decided that he would turn this idea on its head, though, by essentially building a TURBO button into the hardware of old computers which would greatly increase the execution speed of these computers without causing software mayhem.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Liberating The ESP8266 From Its Development Board

While the ESP32 is clearly a superior piece of hardware, we think you’ll agree that the ESP8266 is just too useful not to have a dozen or so kicking around the parts bin at any given time. Cheap, easy to use, and just enough capabilities to bring your projects into the wonderful world of IoT. But if you really want to get the most out of it, you’ll eventually have to skip the development board and start working with the bare module itself.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

More Software-Defined Radio Projects Using DragonOS

DragonOS, a Debian-based Linux distribution specifically packaged for software-defined radio functionality, roared onto the wavelengths during the beginnings of the various pandemic lockdowns last year. Since then [Aaron], the creator of the OS, has been busy adding features to the distribution as well as creating plenty of videos which show off its capabilities and also function as how-tos for people who might want to learn about software-defined radio. The latest is a video about using this software to detect radio signals in certain specified spectrums.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

DIY CNC Uses Lots Of 3D-Printed Parts

There are probably almost as many DIY CNC designs as there are DIY CNCs. And there’s nothing wrong with that! We really liked [maxvfischer’s] documentation on GitHub for a machine he made based on a design by [Ivan Miranada]. In addition to a complete bill of materials, there are Fusion...
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Groovin’ With A Gesture-Controlled MP3 Player

Touchscreens are great, but they’re not always the perfect solution. Trying to operate one with gloves on (even alleged “touchscreen-friendly” ones) can be cumbersome at best, and if the screen is on a publicly-shared device, such as a checkout kiosk it can easily become a home for bacteria, viruses and all sorts of other nasty stuff.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

3D-printed Fan Mount Keeps Server GPU Cool In Desktop Case

Most readers of Hackaday will be well aware of the current shortages of semiconductors and especially GPUs. Whether you’re planning to build a state-of-the art gaming PC, a mining rig to convert your kilowatt-hours into cryptocoins, or are simply experimenting with machine-learning AI, you should be prepared to shell out quite a bit more money for a proper GPU than in the good old days.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

SPAM-1 Is A Well-Documented Discrete CPU With An Impressive Software Library

Here at Hackaday we love projects that are so well-documented that you can spend days reading up on what the designer has achieved. [John Lonergan] didn’t disappoint when he designed the SPAM-1, an 8-bit CPU built from discrete logic gates. His detailed log contains a wealth of information on such things as designing opcodes, optimizing program counter logic, running a digital simulation, as well as his thoughts on microcode design. The sheer volume of it may be a bit off-putting to beginners, so it might be best to start with the video series that describes the architecture and goes into detail on several sub-blocks.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Annoy Yourself Into Better Driving With This Turn Signal Monitor

Something like 99% of the people on the road at any given moment will consider themselves an above-average driver, something that’s as statistically impossible as it is easily disproven by casual observation. Drivers make all kinds of mistakes, but perhaps none as annoying and avoidable as failure to use their turn signal. This turn signal monitor aims to fix that, through the judicious use of negative feedback.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

The Raspberry Pi CM4 Begets A Form Factor

It has become the norm for single-board computers to emerge bearing more than a passing resemblance to the Raspberry Pi, as the board from Cambridge sets the hardware standard for its many competitors. This trend has taken an interesting new turn, as a new board has emerged that doesn’t sport the familiar 40-pin connector of the Pi Model B, but the more compact from factor of the Compute Module 4. The Radxa CM3 sports a Rockchip RK3566 quad core Cortex-A55 running at 2.0 GHz, and is to be made available in a variety of memory specifications topping out at 8 GB. It is hardware compatible with the Pi CM4, and should be usable with carrier boards made for that module.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Adafruit AVRProg Grows UPDI Interface Support

Making a small number of things with an embedded application is pretty straightforward, you usually simply plug in a programmer or debugger dongle (such as an AVRISP2) into your board with an appropriate adaptor cable, load your code into whatever IDE tool is appropriate for the device and hit the program button. But when you scale up a bit to hundreds or thousands of units, this way of working just won’t cut it. Add in any functional or defect-oriented testing you need, and you’re going to need a custom programming rig.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Flip-Chip KiCad Templates

We like retro-computing and we like open source standards that allow easy project sharing. Vintage DEC computer enthusiast [Jay Logue] combines both of these in his recent project on GitHub, where he shares several KiCad templates for making your own Flip-Chip modules. Although named after the semiconductor packaging technique we are familiar with today, DEC Flip-Chips were introduced in 1964 as a modular electronics packaging system. These were used in many of DEC’s Programmable Data Processor (PDP) computers, beginning with the PDP-8 in 1965. DEC also had a Digital Laboratory Module family, which was a roll-your-own custom electronic system. The 1968 Digital Logic Handbook shows the available modules, and has the look and feel of the TTL Cookbook book which would come along six years later.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy