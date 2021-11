The United States is flinging its doors wide open to vaccinated international travelers on Monday, welcoming many visitors who’ve been shut out of the country for 20 months. Anna Zwing, 28, is flying from Germany to Chicago on Monday to see her boyfriend for the first time in more than two years. She checked in for her Lufthansa flight in person in Frankfurt on Sunday to make sure her ESTA application and all the new Covid documentation she has vigilantly gathered and double- and triple-checked was in order.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO