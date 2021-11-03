CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Orwell stopped and smelled the roses, and Rebecca Solnit wants modern people to do the same

By Amanda Marcotte
Salon
Salon
 6 days ago
In the first few weeks after Donald Trump got elected, George Orwell — an author who died in 1950, when Trump was still a child — saw his books rocket to the top of bestseller lists. The gaslighting of an authoritarian figure like Trump renewed the public's interests in Orwell's writings,...

