Bill Gates pushes for green industrial revolution and U.S. climate leadership

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Anne Thompson, Bill Gates says...

AFP

Pelosi, AOC tell COP26 'America is back' on climate

US congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, eager to repair damage caused by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under Donald Trump, told COP26 on Tuesday that "America is back" to lead on climate. The 20-strong delegation at the UN climate talks included the chairs of key committees in the US House of Representatives, along with junior members such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, elected in 2018 in part on a platform of action to confront the threat of global warming. "America is back on the international stage as a leader on climate action and drawdown" of greenhouse gas emissions, said Ocasio-Cortez, a main architect of the Green New Deal that helped shape major pieces of legislation. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden hailed the passage of his $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which includes billions for electric vehicle charging stations, and tens of billions for climate resilience measures.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Without paid leave, Americans like me are draining their savings

Congress is now considering a bill that would mandate four weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers — down from the 12 weeks House Democrats originally proposed. For people like me who have been affected emotionally, physically and financially by the Covid-19 pandemic, we know that four weeks is less than we need. But it’s a critical and lifesaving first step.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Seattle Times

Infrastructure bill makes first major U.S. investment in climate resilience

WASHINGTON — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill headed to President Joe Biden’s desk includes the largest amount of money ever spent by the United States to prepare the nation to withstand the devastating impacts of climate change. The $47 billion in the bill designated for “climate resilience” is intended to...
AGRICULTURE
610KONA

Bill Gates Not Sold on U.N. Climate Goals

(Seattle, WA) — Bill Gates is skeptical the world will be able to keep global warming to only 1.5 degree Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The Washington-based Microsoft co-founder made the comments amid the U.N. climate conference in Scotland–noting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement to keep global warming below 2, or preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius, “compared to pre-industrial levels.”
SEATTLE, WA
IBTimes

Bill Gates: 'No Comparable Feat' To Tackling Climate Change

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates discussed the future of climate tech and the feasibility of limiting rising temperatures in a recent interview with Jeremy Hunt of think tank Policy Exchange. Hunt released an excerpt of the interview Wednesday on Twitter, with the full interview expected on Friday. Gates said that...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Bill Gates shops for climate-saving farm — aboard super-polluter yacht

Bill Gates has been scouting for farm land to help save the environment — aboard one of the world’s worst-polluting forms of transportation. On the eve of his appearance at the United Nations climate summit, the billionaire philanthropist commandeered two lavish superyachts for a luxury trip along the Turkish coastline that saw him celebrating his birthday and shopping for “hundreds of acres of farm land,” a source told The Post. “He wants to create a large sustainable farm in Turkey” for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the $50 billion charity he runs with his former wife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Industrial Revolution
geekwire.com

COP26 updates: Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy, Gates Foundation and Amazon tout climate efforts

Day two of the United Nations COP26 climate talks brought news of recently forged partnerships and new funding commitments from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. On Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder took the stage in Glasgow to announce a pledge of $315 million from the foundation to support agricultural research to help farmers in the developing world cope with climate change, as well as an update on the progress being made through his Breakthrough Energy initiative.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Proposed U.S. carbon capture credit hike cheers industry, worries greens

(Reuters) – A proposed tax credit hike for U.S. carbon capture and sequestration projects being mulled by Congress could trigger a big jump in use of the climate-fighting technology to clean up industry, but environmentalists worry the scheme will backfire by prolonging the life of dirty coal-fired power plants. Carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Biden makes bid to reclaim U.S. climate leadership

President Biden made his bid today to reclaim U.S. climate leadership on the world stage, even as his legislative and regulatory agendas to rein in heat-trapping emissions hit headwinds back home. Speaking at his second high-level summit in as many days, Biden told world leaders at a key climate conference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Climate change: Greens' bill 'would cost NI £1bn a year'

Edwin Poots has claimed that the 100% target for reducing emissions in the Green Party's climate change bill would cost "an additional £1bn a year". There are currently two separate pieces of climate legislation making their way through Stormont. On Friday, Ms Bailey said she believed attempts to reach a...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Bill Gates’s latest big climate investment is . . . milk

On the front of a carton of milk from the Portland, Oregon-based brand Neutral, above the brand name, the package has a short message in large print: “This milk fights climate change.” On its website, the company lists the number of pounds of CO2 that were offset to give the milk that tagline—12 pounds, in the case of a carton of organic 2% milk. The company works with dairies to reduce emissions as much as possible, and then offsets the rest, making each product carbon neutral.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC New York

Bill Gates Is Letting College Students Download His Climate-Change Book for Free

Bill Gates wants more college students to read his latest book, so he's letting them do it for free. For the rest of this week, college or university students can download a free digital copy of Gates' best-selling book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need," the billionaire Microsoft co-founder wrote in a blog post on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hot96.com

Industrial companies boost target for green hydrogen in climate fight

(Reuters) – A global coalition of industrial companies said on Thursday it has boosted a target for emissions-cutting hydrogen generated with renewable power such as wind and solar energy. Companies and governments have touted green hydrogen, derived from water using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy, as a way to cut...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

NBC News

