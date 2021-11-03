Bill Gates pushes for green industrial revolution and U.S. climate leadership

US congressional Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, eager to repair damage caused by the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement under Donald Trump, told COP26 on Tuesday that "America is back" to lead on climate. The 20-strong delegation at the UN climate talks included the chairs of key committees in the US House of Representatives, along with junior members such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, elected in 2018 in part on a platform of action to confront the threat of global warming. "America is back on the international stage as a leader on climate action and drawdown" of greenhouse gas emissions, said Ocasio-Cortez, a main architect of the Green New Deal that helped shape major pieces of legislation. On Saturday, US President Joe Biden hailed the passage of his $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which includes billions for electric vehicle charging stations, and tens of billions for climate resilience measures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO