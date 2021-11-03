CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Fox reaches deal with UEFA for next 2 European Championships

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- Fox Sports will be the broadcast home of the next two European Championships after reaching a six-year agreement with UEFA. Fox takes over the rights...

Sportradar, UEFA ink European soccer governing body’s first exclusive betting data deal

European soccer governing body UEFA has signed its first exclusive gambling data deal, a three-year partnership with Sportradar. Under the deal, Sportradar will collect and distribute data from some of the biggest club and national team events in soccer. It follows a competitive tender process that UEFA, an acronym for the Union of European Football Associations, launched earlier this year.
fuboTV will reportedly partner with Fox to stream some UEFA matches

Last week, it was reported that Fox Sports was nearing a deal with UEFA for the rights to the Nations League, Euro, and Euro qualifiers through 2028. My main takeaway from this report was “okay, but where the hell are they going to air?,” since Fox Sports has three cable networks (excluding BTN, but including the ghost towns that are FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus), no subscription-based streaming service, and a website and app that only offer live streaming with authenticated logins. On the surface, it sure seemed like a poor fit unless Fox was able to get something new over the line.
FOX Sports Nabs Broadcast Rights to UEFA European National Soccer Matches

FOX Sports adds another big name in soccer to their broadcasting catalog. Today, FOX Sports announced it reached a six-year agreement to broadcast select UEFA European soccer tournaments, including:. UEFA European Football Championship 2024. UEFA European Football Championship 2028. UEFA Nations League. UEFA National Team Competitions (including FIFA World Cup™...
England and Northern Ireland drawn together at Women’s European Championship

Hosts England and major tournament debutants Northern Ireland will meet in the group stage at the Women’s European Championship next summer.The sides are set to face each other in Group A at St Mary’s on July 15.Thursday’s draw for the finals in Manchester also saw Austria, who England will play at Old Trafford in the opening match of the tournament on July 6, and Norway end up in Group A.Our #WEURO2022 group is set! pic.twitter.com/xP8PVJKtAx— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 28, 2021Germany, Denmark, Spain and Finland make up Group B, defending champions Holland, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia are in Group C and...
Sportradar signs UEFA data deal

Sports data provider Sportradar has been named as UEFA’s exclusive collector and distributor of data for betting purposes, alongside its ongoing role as UEFA’s official integrity partner. The agreement covers 1,550 matches from the 2021/22 season through to the end of the 2023/24 season across all UEFA properties, including UEFA...
UEFA Champions League scores: Bayern Munich, Juventus reach last 16 as Barcelona claim crucial win

Bayern Munich and Juventus became the first two clubs in the hat for the Champions League round of 16 draw as both secured impressive wins to take them to 12 points from 12 in the group stages. Julian Nagelsmann's side had their wobbles against Benfica, conceding two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Happily for them, however, Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance in style with a hat trick that made him the club's record scorer in the competition -- he could have had four had he not tamely missed a penalty. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also scored exceptionally in a 5-2 win.
Fox Snags US Rights To UEFA Soccer

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) has announced its acquisition of the U.S. broadcast rights to Europe’s UEFA matches. What Happened: Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch shared the news of the acquisition in the company’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. “We're happy to announce the expansion of our international soccer portfolio...
Uefa hands Euro 2024 and 2028 US rights to Fox

SBJ previously reported that Uefa was seeking US$300m for broadcast rights. Fox Sports coverage can also be made available on the Fox Bet and Fox Bet Super 6 services. US media giant Fox has signed a six-year broadcast deal with Uefa that covers the 2024 and 2028 European Championships. The...
Zoe Bäckstedt takes junior European Cyclocross Championships title

Zoe Bäckstedt has taken the first title of the European Cyclocross Championships, winning the junior women's race. The 17-year-old finished with daylight between her and the Dutch pair Leonie Bentveld in second and Nienke Vinke in third. Bäckstedt already led by 13 seconds after the first lap, eventually crossing the...
Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
Revolution Celebrate With Supporters’ Shield, But Focus Is Now On Winning An MLS Cup

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution would have loved to have finished off their historic 2021 regular season with another win. Instead, they settled for one heck of a celebration inside Gillette Stadium. The Revs closed out their regular season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Inter Miami CF, but that did not rain on their Supporters’ Shield celebration after the match. Players gathered on the field to lift the Supporters’ Shield in front of fans for the first time, and it did not disappoint. There was a season-high 31,365 fans in attendance on Sunday, and the majority of them stuck...
PSG want Fifa to take action after Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up

Paris Saint-Germain are asking Fifa to intervene in Lionel Messi’s Argentina call-up which the club’s sporting director Leonardo has branded “illogical”.Messi is currently rehabbing knee and hamstring pain and is unavailable to play for the French side but Argentina have called the six-time Ballon d’Or winner up for international duty anyway.“We do not agree to let a player go by selection who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase.,” Leonardo said.”“It is not logical, and these types of situations deserve a real agreement with Fifa.”Messi has missed a lot of this season for...
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe called up to England squad for first time as Gareth Southgate hit by injuries

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

