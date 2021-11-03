Fox reaches deal with UEFA for next 2 European Championships

Last week, it was reported that Fox Sports was nearing a deal with UEFA for the rights to the Nations League, Euro, and Euro qualifiers through 2028. My main takeaway from this report was “okay, but where the hell are they going to air?,” since Fox Sports has three cable networks (excluding BTN, but including the ghost towns that are FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus), no subscription-based streaming service, and a website and app that only offer live streaming with authenticated logins. On the surface, it sure seemed like a poor fit unless Fox was able to get something new over the line.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO