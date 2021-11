This Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 AM, Daylight Saving Time will come to an end once again, allowing us to get back the hour of sleep we lost in the Spring. Unfortunately, this means that we will begin seeing shorter amounts of daylight too. The clocks “fall back” by one hour and it is also a good time to change the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

7 DAYS AGO