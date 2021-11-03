Dollars & Cents

Online consignment and thrift shop thredUP reported a Q3 earnings beat on Monday, and CEO James Reinhart joined Cheddar to discuss exceeding expectations and the state of the business overall. Reinhart said the company is thriving while other businesses may face supply chain issues due to the convenience of its system of acquiring secondhand clothing. "In a world where most consumers are feeling squeezed by prices and seeing apparel shortages, everything we have on thredUP is 100 percent in stock and ready to ship," he said. "And so I think it speaks to real opportunity for resale and a company like thredUP during the holiday season and into 2022."

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO