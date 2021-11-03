CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Dollars & Cents

By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
 5 days ago

Various news media have reported that Walgreens has just closed five stores in...

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Walmart Will Pay Supply Chain Associates an Average of $20.37 an Hour

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles. The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices. According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on...
RETAIL
wfxrtv.com

FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recent supply chain disruptions are impacting everything from clothes to food, and even trips to the pharmacy. Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone, and insulin are running low nationwide. In Tennessee, Steve Beasley said he’s having trouble finding iron dextran for his iron infusions. “I’m stuck between...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollars Cents
Cheddar News

ThredUP Beats on Q3 Earnings as Secondhand Clothing Avoids Supply Constraints

Online consignment and thrift shop thredUP reported a Q3 earnings beat on Monday, and CEO James Reinhart joined Cheddar to discuss exceeding expectations and the state of the business overall. Reinhart said the company is thriving while other businesses may face supply chain issues due to the convenience of its system of acquiring secondhand clothing. "In a world where most consumers are feeling squeezed by prices and seeing apparel shortages, everything we have on thredUP is 100 percent in stock and ready to ship," he said. "And so I think it speaks to real opportunity for resale and a company like thredUP during the holiday season and into 2022."
ECONOMY
Luay Rahil

Stop raising the minimum wage

The City of West Hollywood now has the nation's highest minimum hourly wage rate after the city council approved to raise the minimum wage to $17.60 per hour. I don't agree with this vote, but I believe these decisions are better considered at the local level and not the federal level.
Camden News

Arkansas gas prices rise two cents

(November 1, 2021) - Arkansas gas prices have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.06/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas. Gas prices in Arkansas are 23.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.25/g higher than a year ago.
ARKANSAS STATE
hernandosun.com

Potential for half-cent sales tax referendum in 2022

The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a sales tax ballot initiative which will begin the forward motion of a referendum on the November 2022 ballot for an additional half-cent sales tax. The additional revenue to the county is estimated to be $13,898,033 annually. A public hearing to adopt the ordinance placing the referendum on the ballot will occur prior to Dec. 1, 2021, and will be publicly noticed.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy