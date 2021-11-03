Around the Capitol

Sarah Silikula’s son got into the car after school one day last month, upset and confused by what his teacher had just taught him. Armed with new knowledge, the eighth-grader had an announcement and a revisionist history lesson for his mother. “I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting any more...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the...
Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed rival-turned-ally-turned-potential-rival-again Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election. The ex-New Jersey governor, who like Trump is weighing another run for president in 2024, issued the warning at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in...
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, said the Biden administration is taking the wrong approach to China, warning that the current messaging to Beijing shows "such weakness." President Biden in September spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time. The White...
The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
A D.C. judge on Monday threw out part of a lawsuit that the District’s attorney general filed against former president Donald Trump’s 2017 Inaugural Committee, ruling that the committee had not wasted its money when it rented ballrooms at Trump’s own hotel. But D.C. Superior Court Judge José M. López...
A furious Donald Trump told the head of the GOP after his election loss that he was going to start his own political party — but backed down when he learned what it would cost him, ABC News reported on the upcoming book by the network’s White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.
It used to be that the media were obsessed with voter fraud and messy elections. As recently as 1999, Pulitzer Prizes were handed out to newspapers that dug into rigged elections and wrongly elected candidates.
Former President Barack Obama accused retired Navy doctor and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson of betrayal for suggesting that President Joe Biden isn’t mentally up for the job and should be forced to pass a cognitive test, the Republican has revealed.
You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
Jamie Fialkin used to do stand-up comedy in Brooklyn. He now lives in Arizona, where he drives for Lyft part time while taking care of his daughters. The middle-aged Fialkin wrote a book a few years ago offered as a survival guide for other older parents according to a report from Reuters.
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
Comments / 0