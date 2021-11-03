Starnge BUT TRUE

Ultra-hot Jupiters — named as such because of their physical similarities to the planet Jupiter — are exoplanets that orbit stars other than the sun with temperatures so high that the molecules in their atmospheres are completely torn apart. They are among the most extreme environments in our galaxy.
They also whip around their parent stars in orbits that only last a few days, and astronomers still aren’t sure how it’s possible for them to form.
British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...
The Sun is going to die in a blaze of beauty.
We can't know exactly how this death will look, billions of years into the future, but the deaths of other stars like the Sun give us a glimpse into how this spectacular process might unfold.
One such object is the subject of a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Its name is NGC 2438, located roughly 1,370 light-years away, and it's what is known as a planetary nebula.
Planetary nebulae have nothing to do with planets; they're so named because they looked a bit like planets when viewed through early telescopes....
A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed.
Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield.
It landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 pm US Eastern Time (0333 GMT Tuesday), marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission.
A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.
