CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police seek missing Oakland man

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXFQj_0clrXG9E00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing late last month.

40-year-old Michael Martinez was last seen leaving his workplace at the 200 block of 2nd Street on October 22 at around 9:00 p.m.

Former Silicon Valley executives charged with fraud

He is described as a Hispanic male, 285 pounds, 6’1″, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light blue polo top and blue pants.

Police say Martinez is good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Toddler killed by stray bullet on Oakland freeway

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police have not made any arrests in the shooting death of a toddler killed by a stray bullet while he was riding in a car on I-880. The California Highway Patrol said the freeway shooting happened Saturday around 2:10 p.m. The victims were driving south near Filbert Street when their car […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

3 arrested for 25 robberies of businesses in Contra Costa County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested for an estimated 25 robberies that occurred in a 90-day span throughout Contra Costa County, Antioch police said in a press release Monday. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Samuel Banales-Melena, 19-year-old Rogelio Medina-Flores, and 20-year-old Jonathan Medina-Flores — all Pittsburg residents. Dating back to August, the […]
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate deadly solo crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a crash in San Jose on Monday morning. The San Jose Police Department said a driver was on Hillsdale Ave when they left the road and crashed into a tree on the south curb line of Hillsdale Ave. There was no one else in the vehicle. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Oakland Police Department#Weather#Hispanic
KRON4 News

San Jose police warn of telephone scam targeting Spanish speakers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has received reports of a scam attempting to impersonate the City of San Jose’s Customer Contact Center. SJPD says the scam, calling under the phone number 408-535-3500, targets Spanish-speakers by calling and notifying them about having an overdue water, garbage or electricity bill […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Downed tree, power line blocks CA-1 in Point Reyes Station

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A downed tree and power lines are blocking both directions of CA-1 in Point Reyes Station on Tuesday morning. The incident is just north of Point Reyes-petaluma Rd, according to 511 SF Bay. All lanes are closed and are not expected to reopen until around 1 p.m. The Marin County […]
KRON4 News

Yeezy settles lawsuit with Bay Area, L.A. customers

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ye’s clothing companies are paying up nearly $1 million in a lawsuit settlement with four California district attorneys. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC were ordered to pay $950,000 in civil penalties, indirect restitution, and investigative costs after a complaint alleged unlawful business […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy