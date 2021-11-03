Police seek missing Oakland man

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing late last month.

40-year-old Michael Martinez was last seen leaving his workplace at the 200 block of 2nd Street on October 22 at around 9:00 p.m.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 285 pounds, 6’1″, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light blue polo top and blue pants.

Police say Martinez is good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

