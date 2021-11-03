CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray flurries/sprinkles Thursday, drying out Friday

By Shelby Clark
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake-effect showers returning Wednesday, but staying light. Winds weaken as the sun goes down, which will put an end to precipitation. Partial clearing, mainly for our eastern counties. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. A light westerly wind continues Thursday. This combined with a weak disturbance...

ENVIRONMENT
