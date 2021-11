The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating economies, health systems, and tourism worldwide, and it has caused millions of deaths. In many countries such as the U.S, the health regulators have approved the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children starting from the age of five. In Chile, children starting with the age of six can get vaccinated against the new coronavirus with the Sinovac Covid vaccine.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO