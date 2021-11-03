CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Former FMPD official calls for independent investigation after ethics complaints

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fY1EQ_0clrWflo00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A former Fort Myers Police Department official plans to call for an independent investigation after resigning over ethics complaints.

Former Inspector General Donald Oswald resigned from the department in October, saying officials tried to cover up the total cost of the department’s new headquarters. Oswald said it’s not unreasonable for the project to cost more than the $36 million originally planned. His biggest concern is that someone would try to hide how much from city leaders and the public.

“I had to work through the fact that I was probably going to be dropping a hand grenade in my own foxhole,” Oswald said.

Back in June, he sat in on a meeting with department leaders including Chief Derrick Diggs. Oswald claims a Major in the department told a Lieutenant not to tell city officials that the department’s new headquarters would cost much more than they originally budgeted.

“I was taken aback by the tone and action of the Major,” Oswald said. “I was taken aback by the Chief’s failure to say ‘No, we’re not gonna do that.'”

Oswald saID he didn’t report the conversation right away. He says he went to the city attorney first.

“After I told him what had transpired he said ‘Oh, if what you say is true, that’s very serious and I have a duty to report it,'” Oswald said.

That’s when Oswald filed a memo to the chief, who opened an internal investigation.

“He didn’t take it well,” Oswald said. “He got upset with me for going to the City Attorney.”

Months later his complaints were labeled “unfounded.” No other action was taken. Oswald said he was left out of meetings and faced other retaliation until he resigned last week. Now he wants the city to make sure the department is held accountable.

“It’s totally unethical and improper,” he said. “For a police officer to actually take the position that we’re gonna hide a fact that big from our city officials just to protect our project.”

The Fort Myers police department says they haven’t made any attempts to hide cost estimates for the new headquarters.

There’s a civilian police review board meeting next Tuesday at 5:30. Oswald said he plans to attend and call for an independent investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer announced Tuesday it is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, ages 18 and older. The request comes a month and a half after the FDA authorized boosters for seniors and other higher-risk adults. The company says new...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration’s...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmpd#Major
NBC News

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday that some may have felt "misled" by his comments on Covid-19 vaccines. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sirius XM, Rodgers confirmed he’s unvaccinated; claimed he's allergic to vaccines and has taken ivermectin; said he is the victim of a “woke mob”; and acknowledged he's been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
NFL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy