Former FMPD official calls for independent investigation after ethics complaints

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A former Fort Myers Police Department official plans to call for an independent investigation after resigning over ethics complaints.

Former Inspector General Donald Oswald resigned from the department in October, saying officials tried to cover up the total cost of the department’s new headquarters. Oswald said it’s not unreasonable for the project to cost more than the $36 million originally planned. His biggest concern is that someone would try to hide how much from city leaders and the public.

“I had to work through the fact that I was probably going to be dropping a hand grenade in my own foxhole,” Oswald said.

Back in June, he sat in on a meeting with department leaders including Chief Derrick Diggs. Oswald claims a Major in the department told a Lieutenant not to tell city officials that the department’s new headquarters would cost much more than they originally budgeted.

“I was taken aback by the tone and action of the Major,” Oswald said. “I was taken aback by the Chief’s failure to say ‘No, we’re not gonna do that.'”

Oswald saID he didn’t report the conversation right away. He says he went to the city attorney first.

“After I told him what had transpired he said ‘Oh, if what you say is true, that’s very serious and I have a duty to report it,'” Oswald said.

That’s when Oswald filed a memo to the chief, who opened an internal investigation.

“He didn’t take it well,” Oswald said. “He got upset with me for going to the City Attorney.”

Months later his complaints were labeled “unfounded.” No other action was taken. Oswald said he was left out of meetings and faced other retaliation until he resigned last week. Now he wants the city to make sure the department is held accountable.

“It’s totally unethical and improper,” he said. “For a police officer to actually take the position that we’re gonna hide a fact that big from our city officials just to protect our project.”

The Fort Myers police department says they haven’t made any attempts to hide cost estimates for the new headquarters.

There’s a civilian police review board meeting next Tuesday at 5:30. Oswald said he plans to attend and call for an independent investigation.