What has a bigger market cap than General Mills, HP, or Nokia?. Would you believe it's dog-theme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu? It's true. After a crazy run, Shiba Inu now has a market cap of $38.5 billion. As Chris Morris wrote for Fortune: "The crypto that was long dismissed as a joke is up 777% in the past 30 days and hit an all-time high Wednesday amid talk that Robinhood might be considering listing it. That has boosted its market cap to a level that puts it alongside some of the biggest companies in the world—and in many cases, surpassing them."

