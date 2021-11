Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has been selling off after peaking in April 2021. The Company has been a major benefactor of the post-pandemic reopening representing construction and infrastructure demand. However, investors may feel the best times are in the rearview mirror as illustrated by the (-20%) pullbacks from its peak. The Company has been upfront about the disruptions from supply chain disruption and rising inflation in materials and commodities costs. Shares are starting to stage a rebound. Prudent investors who are optimistic about construction spending and the passage of the infrastructure bill can watch for opportunistic pullback in shares of Caterpillar.

