CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Woman allegedly convinced husband he had Alzheimer’s, stole $600K from him

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashleigh Jackson
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFtfl_0clrWHmU00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. ( KTVI/ WTNH ) – A 63-year-old Connecticut woman allegedly convinced her husband he had Alzheimer’s as part of a decadeslong scheme to steal his money.

For about 20 years, New Haven police said Donna Marino stole approximately $600,000 from her 73-year-old husband, cashing in on his pension checks, workers’ compensation payments, and Social Security income. She would then deposit the funds in a secret bank account without his knowledge, according to WTNH.

Police allege Marino forged her husband’s signature on legal documents and checks before depositing the funds into a secret bank account. To cover her tracks, Marino allegedly told police she had convinced her husband that he had Alzheimer’s disease.

“She believed that convincing him that he had Alzheimer’s disease would prevent him from going to the bank, ultimately, to discover the low balances on his accounts,” Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said, according to Patch.

New blood test can spot up to 50 different types of cancers

The investigation also revealed that Marino had a friend notarize a legal document that granted her power of attorney for her husband, Murgo said.

Marino’s husband and his adult daughter first went to the New Haven Police Department in March 2019 to report that Marino had been stealing his money since 1999.

When police interviewed the husband, he said that Marino had always controlled the household finances. His daughter told police she discovered the alleged theft “when she found financial paperwork laying around ” their residence, according to an affidavit obtained by the New Haven Register.

His daughter later contacted police and said her father no longer wanted to pursue charges for undisclosed reasons. After he filed for divorce in January 2020, his daughter reached back out to the department to reopen the investigation.

Police arrested Marino after she turned herself in last Wednesday on charges of first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery.

Air Force says nearly 8,500 miss deadline for COVID-19 shots

Marino is also accused of pawning some of her husband’s belongings, including jewelry and rare coins, without his consent. She allegedly told police that she used the funds to help her family members with rent, groceries, and car payments.

Marino was arraigned last Thursday and released on a promise to appear for her next court date on Nov. 29, the New Haven Register reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

November 8 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives. Any information regarding the above fugitives you are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867). Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Chaffee County releases documents in Barry Morphew murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The entire case file for Barry Morphew was made public on Monday. He is the Chaffee County man accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew. Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, and has been charged with first-degree murder after Suzanne, the mother of their two daughters, was reported missing on […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#Alzheimer#Ktvi#Wtnh#Social Security#The New Haven Register
KXRM

Colorado man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Victor Manuel Ortega-Ochoa, age 47, has been sentenced to 41 months in a federal prison and two years of supervised release for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
848
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy