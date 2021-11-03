CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Francisco Lindor had hands around Jeff McNeil's neck in Mets' infamous rat/raccoon incident

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0Gqh_0clrW8vC00

The Mets turbulent season is over, but many bizarre narratives from the 2021 campaign will live on, including the infamous rat/raccoon tale told by Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

Now, nearly six months removed from the incident, what really happened has reportedly come to light.

First, to recap: Lindor and McNeil, at the time double play partners in New York’s middle infield, had run into problems against the Cubs earlier in the season before taking on Arizona on May 7, when McNeil ranged too close to Lindor on a ground ball and had to duck to avoid Lindor’s throw to first, causing a brief hesitation from Lindor, helping Nick Ahmed beat out the throw. Once the inning concluded, there was a commotion down the Mets’ dugout steps heading into the clubhouse, and teammates quickly rushed down the steps to respond. After New York won in walk-off fashion over the Diamondbacks, both Lindor and McNeil said they had saw an animal in the tunnel, and were arguing over whether they had just saw a rat or a raccoon.

Well, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post , they were definitely arguing, but there was no animal involved.

According to Puma, tension had been building between the two for weeks as a result of their lack of defensive chemistry, and once they disappeared into the dugout tunnel, Lindor put his hands around McNeil’s neck and pinned him against the wall before teammates intervened to prevent it from escalating any further.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Mets team gear

Per Puma, McNeil’s defensive gaffes were related to his “dismissive attitude” towards his positioning in the infield, which often went against manager Luis Rojas and the team’s plan. This frustrated Lindor and Rojas, who, according to Puma, threatened to bench McNeil if he didn’t get on board.

The Mets eventually traded for Lindor’s close friend Javier Baez, who became his new double play partner.

The two teammates reportedly resolved their differences, though injuries likely played a part, with both Lindor and McNeil missing nearly a month each at separate times, diminishing their playing time together before Baez arrived.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pursue former Mets pitching ace during off-season

The New York Yankees will likely have to approach this off-season with financial limitations in mind. Despite the Steinbrenner’s opening up their checkbook to extend a few big-name players, last season for general manager Brian Cashman was a struggle. He had to settle on players who are making minimal salary’s coming off serious injuries to try and piece together the starting rotation.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees infielder leaves Mets in free agency

Former Yankees third baseman Brandon Drury is a free agent. The 29-year-old Drury left the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse on Thursday, according to Minor League Baseball’s transactions page. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers. Drury played 51...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Former Mets manager becomes new third-base coach, Verlander in play for Bombers

After interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas over the weekend, the Yankees are preparing to make him their new third-base coach this upcoming season. The Mets released Rojas from managerial duties after a disappointing 2021 campaign, but he is well-liked in the clubhouse and was a fantastic piece in their player development. Rojas won 77 games last year, and with the team heavily invested in their players, it simply wasn’t enough to keep him around for longer.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Francisco Lindor Loses Gold Glove to Brandon Crawford

Shortstop Francisco Lindor was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award, but it was announced that Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was the one to take home the gold. Former Mets manager Luis Rojas interviewed with the Yankees to be one of their base coaches, Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: A Javier Baez reunion is likely

When the Chicago Cubs made the decision to trade the likes of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo at the Major League Baseball trade deadline this past season, there was an idea at the time that the Cubs may look to bring back at least one of the three in the off-season as they all will be free agents this winter.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Francisco Lindor
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets QO Conforto and Thor

The Mets have extended qualifying offers to both Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. While Conforto is coming off a down year, he is expected to reject the QO in favor of free agency. Syndergaard, on the other hand, has called the QO “something that I’m hoping for” and lost almost all of his 2021 season to Tommy John surgery and subsequent setbacks, is more likely to accept. Both players have until November 17 to make their decision.
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets Rumors: 1 big threat to steal 2 Flushing free agents

The earliest New York Mets rumors this winter has focused on the search for an almost entirely new front office. They haven’t even dripped down to the coaching staff. This is an organization without a manager in place and in need of a whole lot of help around him. While...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Diamondbacks#Cubs#The New York Post#New York Post Sports
audacy.com

Francisco Lindor named finalist for Gold Glove Award, Marcus Stroman reacts to being snubbed

Rawlings announced its Gold Glove Award finalists for the 2021 season, and Francisco Lindor highlights the finalists from New York. Lindor, in his first season with the Mets after signing a record $341 million deal, posted a 4 DRS this season in 1,029.1 innings, per Fielding Bible. He won the award in the American League with Cleveland in both 2016 and 2019, and has long been considered one of the better fielding shortstops in the league.
MLB
1010WINS

Pedro Feliciano, ex-Mets reliever, dead at 45

The Mets waived him and then re-claimed him off waivers from Detroit that winter, and Feliciano debuted in 2003 with the Mets. He appeared in 484 games but pitched just 383 2/3 innings as one of the quintessential LOOGYs in MLB.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy