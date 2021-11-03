CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

School Zone Shock! Video captures driver in wrong lane, narrowly missing cars, hitting gate as students arrive

By Shelby Kapp
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A parent with two students at El Paso ISD’s Tippin Elementary School captured video of a someone driving into the wrong lane, passing cars and appearing to hit a gate during early morning student drop offs.

“I was in shock that it was actually happening….because at first he almost side-swiped another car and went on to oncoming traffic and he drove into oncoming traffic and hit a gate with kids behind it twice,” parent Jenny Solo shared.

After the incident, Solo says she thinks EPISD should have a larger police presence at the campus.

“Why would there be school zones if there’s no one to enforce them do we need to have another death because at that time I start researching and found out that in the same parking lot here where the accident occurred that a lady was killed a couple years back,” said Solo.

Solo is referring to a 2018 accident on the first day of school, when a mother was struck and killed by a vehicle, injuring her two children and another student in the parking lot of Tippin Elementary School.

Autopsy report of mother killed in Tippin Elementary School parking lot rules death an accident

Officials with the El Paso Independent School District say that following that accident, changes were made, traffic flow patterns were implemented and safety videos were created for parents and students.

As for the recent incident, EPISD Police Chief Manuel Chavira was unable to comment, as it is still an open investigation.

As for the larger issue of police presence on campuses, the district shared that while the EPISD Police Department doesn’t have officers assigned to elementary schools, officers do patrol all schools.

“We have officers assigned to all high schools and middle schools for sure, that’s their assignments they’re there every day and they patrol to elementary school, so we don’t have officers assigned to every elementary school but they’re on patrol in the area so we do have officers assigned patrol all schools,” said Melissa Martinez.

EPISD Trustee Freddy Klayel Avalos, whose district includes Tippin Elementary, shares that police presence has been increased at the school this week and says the parent involved was contacted.

“The principal has also reached out to that driver and the spouse has agreed that she will be the one picking up the student from now on…” Avalos added.

