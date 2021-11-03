CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City of Tijuana cuts off electricity to migrant camp on the border

By Salvador Rivera
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHBBj_0clrW5H100

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The cables that supply electric power to the migrant campsite just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry have been cut, leaving migrants without electricity.

City crews were seen arriving Tuesday afternoon and cutting the cables.

One migrant said this will have adverse consequences on people who live at the camp.

Tijuana officials fence in border campsite for migrants, catching many of them by surprise

“They left us without electricity and no way to communicate with the outside world,” said José Luis Romero Hernandez, an immigrant from Honduras. “How are we going to get information? Just about every tent had an extension line that allowed us to plug in and charge our phones and connect other electronics, it’s complicated.”

Romero said they will now have to go to a nearby store and pay to charge their phones.

“They’re going to charge us 10 pesos ($.50) to charge the phones, it’s a problem, we also have a running battle with the bathrooms, we have to pay for everything,” he said

Report: California hires border wall contractor to screen and vaccinate migrants for COVID-19

Romero said several families have gotten together and have agreed to split the cost of buying bath tissue and other essentials.

He reportedly works a few days a week picking onions that allows him to earn enough money to pay for his phone and internet service.

“My work is irregular, I’m not sure if I can stay in Tijuana now, I used to own two barbershops in Honduras but I came here then went back and realized they had taken them away from me,” he said

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

The Honduran national said he used to talk with his mother on a daily basis, but now without electricity, he’s not sure if he’ll be able to keep up with that routine.

Tijuana’s Mayor, Montserrat Caballero, said she wasn’t aware of the power being cut to the camp.

“If we took this measure, I didn’t know about it, but I’m sure it was done to eliminate some sort of electrical short and prevent a possible fire in the area, if our people suggested it, I’m all for doing away with the risk,” said Caballero.

The mayor figures the migrants themselves may have tapped illegally into the power supply using what are called “little devil” connections where people on their own patch into electrical lines.

“The question about the electricity is we know these little devil connections carry a lot of risks, I can’t really talk about something that is not regulated,” said the mayor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 231

Jerry Smith
5d ago

The tragedy of these illegals whining about having to actually pay for electricity and stuff.Go back home your not wanted here or in Mexico.

Reply(8)
211
Wolf Pfizer
5d ago

Mexico shouldn't allow this problem at our borders. There cannot be a new Caravan every month. Mexico needs to do more to stop these Caravans from forming in the first place.

Reply(13)
135
Peggy Hill
5d ago

What is it that illegals don't understand or don't want to understand. You placed yourself in this predicament. One man stated that he previously had two barbershops in Honduras and he left them to come into the US. Now he is complaining because the electricity in the migrant camp he is in has been cut off. Just like them their use of Mexico's electricity was illegal. I do not feel sorry for any of them. They want an easy pass into the US without having to pay to go through our LEGAL IMMIGRANTION PROCESS. Mexico was right to turn off the electricity. If they want servicet the. pay for it.

Reply(7)
141
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
News 8 WROC

Border bishops to honor dead migrants at Mass in Juarez

EL PASO, T.X. (Border Report) – Border religious leaders and some nonprofits plan to gather in Juarez on Saturday to mourn the deaths of migrants in transit and call on the United States to institute more humane immigration policies. The gathering includes a Mass cosponsored by the Catholic dioceses of Juarez, El Paso and Las Cruces, […]
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants pelt Mexico's National Guard with rocks

A group of migrants trying to walk across southern Mexico pelted officers of Mexico’s National Guard with a hail of rocks Thursday, apparently injuring at least one guardsman. The guards were tailing the march and had apparently tried to detain some of the mainly Central American migrants, when a small group of a few dozen males started throwing rocks at two truckloads of guard officers equipped with plastic shields and helmets. So heavy was the rain of rocks that at least two guard officers tumbled from the trucks onto the highway below near the town of Pijijiapan, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Electric Power#Mexico#Border Wall#Weather#Border Report#Honduran
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Patrol Agents Stop Dangerous Tomatoes from Mexico

PHARR, TX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) Officers, Agriculture Specialists, at Pharr International Bridge detained a shipment of tomatoes from a company cited in a recent Withhold Release Order (WRO) for forced labor which used import information from a company outside the scope of the Order. “Our CBP agriculture specialists paid close attention to detail while conducting their examination of a tomato shipment and noticed something that didn’t add up,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Their discovery…
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...
OAKLAND, CA
gilavalleycentral.net

Migrant Smuggler Endangers Children at Arizona Border

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 19-year-old U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle 10 migrants, including three minors, in the bed of a truck near Sasabe, Arizona, Friday morning. Tucson Station agents stopped a 2000 Dodge Ram for an immigration inspection on Highway 286 a few miles north...
ARIZONA STATE
texasborderbusiness.com

Border Patrol Operations Result in 41 Migrant Arrests

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents discovered two residences being used for human smuggling and continue to collaborate with other law enforcement departments to combat human smuggling on the highways. On Nov. 1, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents patrolling Havana encountered foot sign of a...
LA JOYA, TX
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Increased Migrants at Border Create Patrol Challenges

The border situation has been a debate for a long time within American culture. Some Americans believe that the border should not be as closely guarded as it is, while others believe that the guarding is crucial to our national safety. Despite the debate, however, there is one thing that is certain: every person deserves to be treated well and be in good health, a mindset that the Panama foreign minister shares.
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy