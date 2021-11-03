CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The synthetic data that will help build AI and the metaverse

By Bryan Walsh
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Synthetic data — the generation of artificial images to train AI and computer vision — will be key to building out a future metaverse. Why it matters: AI has long been trained on images — including human faces — captured from the real world, but doing so can create serious privacy...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How Facebook plans to build its metaverse

Facebook unveiled a series of new moves in augmented and virtual reality on Thursday, as part of its longer-term effort to help build a "metaverse" that will bring physically distant people closer together. Between the lines: Facebook has said this is its next major push, but it comes as the...
INTERNET
Computer Weekly

Building better data foundations to make the most of AI

In September 2021, the government published its inaugural National AI Strategy, an ambitious 10-year vision for the UK’s digital future. As well as the requirement to improve governance and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), the strategy recognises that increasing resilience, productivity and economic growth will require businesses across the UK to use data much more effectively than they are now.
SMALL BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Infrastructure and data issues hamper companies adopting AI, study finds

More than three-quarters of companies say that they have AI models that never come into use. For 20% of companies, the numbers look even worse, with only 10% of their models making it into production. That’s according to a new survey commissioned by Run:AI, which found that infrastructure challenges are...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

‘Building the Open Metaverse’ Podcast: October 28

A new podcast is bringing tech experts together to discuss openness in the metaverse. “Building the Open Metaverse” is the brainchild of 3D geospatial expert Patrick Cozzi and 3D software industry veteran Marc Petit. Cozzi is CEO of Cesium, the leading platform for 3D geospatial, and the creator of 3D Tiles, an open standard for streaming massive amounts of 3D data. Petit is VP and General Manager of Unreal Engine at Epic Games, one of the major players working on bringing the metaverse – the interactive and immersive next-generation internet – into reality.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthetic Data#Metaverse#Smart Contracts#Latin America#Ai#Facebook#Gartner#Cto
hackernoon.com

How The Metaverse Relies on The Data Economy

The Metaverse is a concept quickly coming into reality of a shared virtual world accessible to anyone on the internet. The Data Economy is a digital ecosystem of data-based products and services. Data-centric, chain-agnostic frameworks are what truly create the Metaverse and bring value to its experiences. The Metaverse isn't just built on the Data Economy, the Data Economy is the Metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
Norwalk Hour

The 3 Principals of Building Anti-Bias AI

In April of 2021, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission — in its “Aiming for truth, fairness, and equity in your company’s use of AI” report — issued a clear warning to tech industry players employing artificial intelligence: “Hold yourself accountable, or be ready for the FTC to do it for you.” Likewise, the European Commission has proposed new AI rules to protect citizens from AI-based discrimination. These warnings, and impending regulations, are warranted.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

EpiK Protocol: Calling All AI Data Labeling Domain Experts

It is a truism that the quality of data you can get out of a system depends on the quality of the data you put into the system. This is as true in a basic Excel file as it is in the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. A key...
COMPUTERS
Silicon Republic

Microsoft’s data-sharing platform for AI developers comes to Ireland

Since its launch last year, Microsoft Trove has been used by AI developers to source images from the public to help train machine learning models. Microsoft is making its Trove platform available in Ireland. Trove allows researchers to source and buy data shared by the public to inform AI projects and improve machine learning algorithms.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

New Data from Samsara Shows How AI and Digital Tools are Helping Combat the Labor Shortage

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, released new data that reveals industrial organizations are turning to data insights from technology solutions and AI to address the needs of a shifting workforce. Organizations across the world of physical operations, including transportation, logistics, and warehousing, have been experiencing a surge...
SOFTWARE
aibusiness.com

AI in the data center: FPGAs for workload acceleration

Cambridge has good reason to be regarded as the AI capital of the UK. It seems to produce more world-beating AI businesses than any other region of the country and has a reputation in the field that resonates around the world. A perfect home then for Myrtle.ai, a specialist in...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

How Humans-In-The-Loop AI Can Help Solve The Data Problem

Gaurav Aggarwal is Co-Founder of Sleek and Forbes U30. An engineer-turned-entrepreneur helping small businesses survive and thrive with AI. We’ve had some impeccable growth, development and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The two niches of IT are being lauded as the technology that will solve the most significant problems of our planet, if not all. Although that may or may not be accurate, AI systems are becoming pretty popular and valuable in industries such as healthcare and automobiles, with systems that can diagnose diseases based on symptoms, enable self-driving cars and more.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The Data Conversation: Communicators As AI Champions

Director of Marketing at Appen, driving responsible, inclusive AI and training data conversations with global companies. Often, when we are talking about AI, or we’re reading about it in industry publications, it’s presented through a tech-centric lens full of jargon and complicated interpretations. Or worse, it’s overly simplified and personified. But, as AI evolves and becomes commonplace in day-to-day business operations, it’s important for everyone to have a basic foundational understanding of the technology and what it can do for us.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Graphcore beefs up data center AI offerings

Graphcore, the British semiconductor company that develops accelerators for AI and machine learning, has greatly increased the performance of its massively parallel Intelligence Processing Unit (IPU) servers. Graphcore sells its AI-oriented chips in rack-mounted designs called IPU-PODs. Up until now, the maximum per cabinet has been 64 units (in the...
SOFTWARE
CIO

3 Steps to Delivering Quality Data and How AI Helps

When you hear the words “data quality,” do you think about data cleansing tasks such as deduplication or reconciliation? While traditional data hygiene still has value, data quality today means much more. Accurate data, of course, is essential. But you also need to provide the data that users are looking...
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Synthetic data: Fueling a data-centric approach to AI

Despite increased interest in and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in the enterprise, studies suggest that 85-96 percent of projects never make it to production. These numbers are even more astonishing given the growth of AI and ML in recent years, begging the question, what accounts for such a high failure rate?
COMPUTERS
CSS-Tricks

Building an Angular Data Grid With Filtering

Kendo UI makes it possible to go from a basic idea to a full-fledged app, thanks to a massive component library. We’re talking well over 100 components that are ready for you to drop into your app at will, whether it’s React, Angular or Vue you’re working in — they just work. That is because Kendo UI is actually a bundle of four JavaScript libraries, each built natively for their respective framework. But more than that, as we’ve covered before, the components are super themeable to the extent that you can make them whatever you want.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

Building a Grassroots Data Management and Data Governance Program

Click to learn more about author Jenny Hyun. Many in enterprise Data Management know the challenges that rapid business growth can present. Whether through acquisition or organic growth, the amount of enterprise data coming into the organization can feel exponential as the business hires more people, opens new locations, and serves new customers. The enterprise IT team, in particular, plays a significant role where they are tasked with consolidating new and existing data sources and enforcing quality and governance rules to ensure that the data is consistent, accurate, and available to the stakeholders who need it. But it’s easy for growing organizations to fall into the trap of “siloed” data. For instance, project teams may care only about the data and applications in their direct purview without consideration for company-wide access, much less interoperability. As data is scaled across the organization, the disparities in formatting, taxonomy, and structure can make enterprise-wide BI and analytics nearly impossible.
COMPUTERS
aibusiness.com

Metaï¿½s AI researchers develop ï¿½synthetic skinï¿½ that gives robots the sense of touch

Promise to release the design, relevant documentation, code, and base models. AI researchers at Meta, the newly re-branded holding company previously known as Facebook, have created ‘synthetic skin’ that allows robots to feel what they touch. Dubbed ReSkin, the open source system relies on magnetic sensing and self-supervised learning algorithms...
ENGINEERING
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy