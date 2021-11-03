CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Arum calls for 3-minute rounds for women

fightnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBO junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) and longtime IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) faced off on Wednesday in advance of their title unification tilt this Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This will be the first time a...

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bad Left Hook

Should women’s boxing have three-minute rounds? Mikaela Mayer and Bob Arum advocate for change

Women’s boxing has, if we’re all being honest, struggled to really gain a foothold with American boxing fans in particular. While that side of the sport definitely has a much bigger profile now than it did 10 or even five years ago — Claressa Shields has headlined on Showtime, Mikaela Mayer is set to headline Friday on ESPN+ against Maiva Hamadouche — it’s still not where everyone involved would like it to be.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
Bloody Elbow

Video: Undisputed! Watch Canelo Alvarez’s vicious KO of Caleb Plant to unify 168 lbs division

It may not have been an easy night at the office for Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), but he still got the job done in emphatic fashion. In front of over 16,000, predominantly pro-Canelo fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with an 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs). Alvarez did have some trouble with Plant’s slick boxing and fast hands but sooner or later, Plant’s repeatedly getting cornered against the ropes would cost him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
FanSided

Canelo Alvarez net worth: How much did Canelo make to fight Caleb Plant?

Canelo Alvarez is gearing up to fight Caleb Plant on Saturday and will look to add to his already growing bank account. But how much is the Mexican boxer actually worth?. According to Celebrity Net Worth Alvarez is worth about $140 million. The outlet also reports, that on October 17, 2018, Canelo Alvarez signed a 5-year $365 million fight contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion company and DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could someday replace current UFC President Dana White

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes Daniel Cormier could replace Dana White as UFC president one day. It’s a task that many folks probably wouldn’t want, given the stress that comes with it, but for many years now Dana White has held the position of being UFC president. It doesn’t appear as if he’s going to step down anytime soon but when he does, the company needs to be ready to replace him.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Combat#Wbo#Ibf#Espn#Hall Of Fame
fightnews.com

Canelo: And then?

After the fight, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant embraced and spent about a minute talking. Plant then left the ring and Canelo did a postfight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray, choosing to speak in his native Spanish. “Caleb is a good fighter,” Alvarez was quoted as saying. “I have a...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Canelo Alvarez details why Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury

Canelo Alvarez has highlighted the technical deficiencies that he believes cost Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury.WBC champ Fury knocked out the American challenger in a blockbuster clash in Las Vegas last month.And Canelo, who fights Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification clash on Saturday night, believes shortcomings in Wilder’s style were to blame for the result.“Great fight, great fight,” he told the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. “I think Wilder needs more condition, more moves. He doesn’t know how to move the head.“It is difficult when you don’t have that condition and you don’t know how to move. That is...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Video: Logan Paul repeatedly strikes person who called him a ‘p—sy’

Logan Paul is putting in that work (sort of) ahead of a reported boxing match against Heavyweight legend, Mike Tyson. A video emerged on Thursday of Paul (0-1 in professional boxing) and his Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, getting physical with a man. In the video above, Paul and Majlak are seen fielding requests for autographs.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

World’s Strongest Men eclipsed by ‘Iranian Hulk’ mega heavyweight clash

A massive heavyweight clash between former World’s Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson will get eclipsed on April 2, 2022. That’s when “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi is penciled in to fight Martyn Ford in the latest to be the event labeled “The heaviest boxing match ever.”. The announcement comes...
COMBAT SPORTS
NESN

UFC Heavyweight Wins With Wheel Kick You Need To See To Believe

Chris Barnett doesn’t look like a very nimble fighter. The 5-foot-9, 263-pound UFC heavyweight has the look of someone who needs to solely rely on his strength in order to win in the octagon. But Barnett’s latest victory was not a product of raw power. “Beastboy” on Saturday night employed...
UFC
fastphillysports.com

CANELO PUNISHES PLANT FOR ALL 4 168-POUND TITLES!

Canelo Alvarez punished Caleb Plant, and scored an 11th-round TKO victory at a sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena to unify all four 168-pound titles. A left hook followed by a brutal right uppercut sent both of Plant’s gloves to the canvas in the penultimate round. He never recovered. On unsteady...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy