ODESSA, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of our day-to-day lives. It has also impacted the service industry harder than ever. Restaurants across the country were forced to close as an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, leaving hundreds of thousands of people out of work. We aren't in that position anymore, but despite being open for a while now, and those jobs returning, restaurants still haven't entirely recovered.

ODESSA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO