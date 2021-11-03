CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tuscumbia mayor selected to represent Alabama in nationwide Honor Your Hometown campaign

By Jeremy Jackson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgfKL_0clrTaSo00

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. —  Helen Keller’s legacy is one that stands out internationally, and for that very reason, Tuscumbia was the only city in the state to represent Alabama for the Honor Your Hometown campaign.

The Honor Your Hometown campaign is being spearheaded by documentary producer Ken Burns and Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart. The goal of the campaign is to encourage Americans to celebrate their hometowns and reflect on shared experiences and common values.

Shoals Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Keep the Cheer Here’ campaign for the holiday shopping season

It’s a message that resonates well with Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood.

“We have so much divisiveness going on. Ken Burns said let’s do something that brings people back together again and the thing he thought of first was hometowns and Main Street America kind of things,” Underwood said.

To kick off the campaign, mayors and leaders from all 50 states, as well as entertainers and government leaders, recorded social media videos sharing why their hometowns are special and the roles they play in bringing Americans together.

Mayor Underwood was the only leader selected in Alabama for the campaign. In his video, recorded at Helen Keller’s birthplace, he discussed how our differences don’t have to divide us.

Muscle Shoals dentists offering free services to veterans in November

“It doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice anything to do that; you don’t have to give up who you are or your morals, you just are accepting of people, and I think our differences are what draws us closer together, what makes us unique, and also what makes us stronger,” Underwood said. “We can celebrate our differences without being angry about it.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Honor your Hometown campaign is encouraged to post short videos on their own social media accounts using the hashtag, #HonorYourHometown.

The campaign began on October 26 and runs through Thanksgiving Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Museums and memorials to visit this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who served in our nation’s military branches. Many will want to take a moment to reflect on what that means to them. These places have been set aside in our communities to honor and remember those who served. Albertville Veterans Monuments Marshall County Courthouse […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Tuscumbia, AL
Government
Tuscumbia, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Country Music Hall#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy