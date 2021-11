Press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta:. California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert warning Californians of cannabis-infused edibles that are being packaged and sold as copycat versions of popular food and candy products. These illegal and unregulated edibles may contain dangerously high-levels of THC and be sold in packaging nearly identical to those of popular brands, such as Cheetos, Fruity Pebbles, and Sour Patch Kids. Attorney General Bonta today reminds all Californians against consuming these illicit, potentially dangerous cannabis products and urges them to report these products if they come across them.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO