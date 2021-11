DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its third quarter. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 12 cents per share.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO