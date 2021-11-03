Buy the Dip: On to November

As Bill Belichick, legendary coach of the New England Patriots might say, we’re on to November with the stock market, after a stellar month of August for the stock market.

With the Nasdaq Composite up 7.3% for the month and the S&P 500 up 6.9% over the same period, it was not just discretionary types in general that led, but automobiles, largely electric vehicle manufacturers as an industry, that led. That group has obviously featured Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report.

“The Dow Jones US Automobiles Index scored an increase of 36.6% for October, while Tesla itself outperformed (+42.6%) the group,” Guilfoyle said. “Interestingly, it was the Communications Services (XLC) sector that alone closed out October in the red, but not left there by internet type stocks as some might expect. The anchor hanging around the neck of this sector came from the telecom and broadcasting space. The Dow Jones US Internet Index actually gained 5.6% over the month of October - despite what you may have heard.”

With the market shifting into higher gear, what stocks make the grade in this week’s “Buy the Dip?” Here are some favorites from The Street’s market experts.

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report $37.07 – 5-Day Performance 4.60%. Robinhood shares have been bouncing around over the past week, and an analyst downgrade from $68 to $55 hasn’t helped matters.

Still, there may well be opportunity with HOOD, according to TheStreet’s Bret Kenwell.

“Robinhood stock’s IPO was met with some skepticism,” Kenwell said. “However, it didn’t take long for this stock to get memed and scream higher above $80 a share.”

That scenario led to a falling wedge pattern. And while the stock broke out over resistance, it ultimately led to a series of lower highs.

“The stock had been finding the “Day-One IPO High” of $40.25 to be supported for several months, but it lost that support mark this week,” Kenwell said. “Now that the stock is trading lower after the earnings report, we’re in a bit of no-man’s land, trapped in the stock’s IPO-day range.”

Given the weaker-than-expected results and the lackluster guidance, Kenwell said he wouldn’t be surprised to see more selling pressure.

“If that’s the case, I’d love to see Robinhood stock trade down to the “Day-One IPO Low” at $33.35,” he noted. “For what it’s worth, this level was also support on the stock’s second day of trading. If the shares break below this measure and reclaim it, we could have a reversal long to trade with a stop-loss just below wherever the new low comes into play.”

“If that setup doesn’t come to fruition, let’s see how Robinhood stock handles the declining 10-day moving average and this month’s prior low at $38.15, followed by $40.25,” he added.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report $150.51 – 5-Day Performance: 1.12%. Apple stock is falling after its earnings report, but buyers are stepping into the void. Is this a dip opportunity for one of Wall Street’s most iconic stocks?

“Apple shares are trading lower but the stock is well off the lows,” Kenwell said. “The post-earnings fall in Apple and the post-earnings gain in Microsoft allowed the latter to overtake the former in market capitalization, making the Redmond, Wash., software giant the largest company in the stock market.”

Kenwell noted that Apple came up short on expectations as supply-chain woes weighed on its results and management’s outlook. That was also a problem for Amazon, which is also down on Friday after reporting earnings on Thursday evening.

“At the end of the day, though, Apple has crushed expectations over the past year.” Kenwell said. “Yet the stock hasn’t been much rewarded for its results, even though it recently hit new highs last quarter.”

At the same time, Kenwell said it’s nice to see the market not punishing the stock too badly after the company’s fiscal-fourth-quarter results. “Now, though, investors have to decide if this is a dip they want to buy or if it’s a warning sign about more pain on the way,” he added.

In early September, Apple hit a new all-time high just over $157. From there, it endured a sharp “ABC” correction down to the $138 area, the prior high from September 2020.

“The stock was swept up in the overall market correction but found its footing where it needed to,” Kenwell said. “While the stock traded well into earnings, the post-event reaction is less than ideal.

Apple stock took out this week’s low, but so far it’s finding a bid at the 50-day moving average and the 10-week moving average. “That bodes well for bulls,” Kenwell noted. “If the shares can stay above these two moving averages, I would argue that bulls remain in control of the stock.”

According to Kenwell, should Apple lose these measures, the $145 level will be back on watch. If that level is lost, it opens the door back down to the $138 to $140 zone, along with the 200-day moving average.

“In any regard, a move over $150 opens the door back to the recent high near $153, then the all-time high near $157,” he added.

Activision Blizzard ATVI $66.30 – 5-Day Performance: (-15.70%). Right now, Activision is a “hard pass” according to TheStreet’s Stephen Guilfoyle, but investors may want to “buy the dip” if they apply Guilfoyle’s “three-day rule.”

“Looking ahead, the firm sees adjusted Q4 sales running at $2.78 billion and the full year totaling $8.65 billion,” Guilfoyle said. “We have heard from a number of sell-side analysts, mostly negatively this week. I only see four that are rated at five stars by TipRanks. Two "Holds" and two "Buys".”

One key name would be Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak (one of the holds), who downgraded ATVI from "Overweight" to "Equal Weight" and his price target from $120 to $65. “Nowak said that he was not going all the way to "Underweight" (or "Sell") because the firm still has substantial game franchise value,” Guilfoyle noted. “The average price target of these four is $81.75. Nowak is the low, while Brian Fitzgerald of Wells Fargo is the high at $105.”

The balance sheet is quite strong, and has been for some time and that scenario has not changed in 2021. “Current assets dwarf current liabilities and total assets dwarf total liabilities less equity,” he added. “There has been no increased reliance upon either goodwill or long-term debt.”

So, buy the dip or not?

“The stock is broken, at least for now,” Guilfoyle said. “Dip buyers may want to give this one the "three-day rule"... and others may want to wait to see if the firm really can get their act together. Have no doubt, Activision Blizzard will be back, and will probably be a better company and healthier stock when they do. I just don't know if I am ready to go there just yet.”

The balance sheet alone will sustain the firm through whatever it still has to go through. “If the company’s two new games can be ready by late 2022, this could be one heck of a stock,” he added.

Need to have skin in the game?

“If you do buy the shares here at $67, you might want to write $70 May calls against the position for a rough $5.25,” Guilfoyle added. “Get called away in May? That's a 13% net profit. Have the shares cave in at some point even worse than they are today? At least you'll have a net basis of $61.75.”

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report. $1,469.69 – 5-Day Performance 7.97%. Shopify stock has been on a heater of late, with share performance up 9.1% over the past month.

Scott Devitt, technology analyst at Stifel Nicolaus, cites SHOP as a “buy”, with a $1,697.42 consensus price target, which is up about 16% from current share price levels. Roth Capital has gone one rung better, issuing a “buy” call with a $1,800 share price target.

TheStreet’s Bruce Kamich sees promise in Shopify, as well, with a bullish longer-term picture.

“The rising 40-week moving average line has been very successful in identifying buying opportunities the past few years,” he said. “Traders could go long SHOP on a two-day dip, risking below the 200-day moving average line.”