CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

911 Technology Upgrade Helps Pinpoint Location of Cellphone Callers

By Jodie Fleischer
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria's 911 center launched a major upgrade Wednesday that can pinpoint a caller's exact location and dispatch help faster in an emergency. While Uber drivers and food delivery services can find a customer's exact location using their cellphone, most 911 centers still cannot. The industry is plagued with outdated technology that...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Alexandria 911 working with new technology to better locate callers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Have you ever had to call 911 from your cell phone? Well, it’s not always a reliable way to pinpoint your exact location in an emergency. That’s why the City of Alexandria 911 call center is working with new technology called RapidDeploy Radius Plus Mapping – the first in Northern Virginia to use it.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Government Technology

Tool Helps Planners Pinpoint EV Fast-Charging Locations

Policymakers and planners now have a new tool to aid in locating electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The Georgetown Climate Center, in partnership with M.J. Bradley and Associates, developed a digital planning tool for locating high-speed charging stations using a range of criteria. The tool, which is free to use, is known as the Evaluation and Development of Regional Infrastructure for Vehicle Electrification (E-DRIVE).
TECHNOLOGY
progressivegrocer.com

Associated Grocers of New England Upgrades Purchasing Technology

To help serve the needs of independent grocers of every store size and format, Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE) has selected Herlitz Inventory Management Inc.’s HIMPACT solution as its new purchasing system. By rolling out HIMPACT in the coming months, AGNE will be replacing its current legacy purchasing system, E3 Trim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers
Autoblog

Watch vehicles go flying in terrifying train crash with car hauler

The video above captures what happened after a semi truck carrying a load of vehicles got itself high-centered on a railroad crossing Friday near Thackerville, Okla. An Amtrak train hits the incapacitated truck at speed in one of the most spectacular crashes we can recall, sending the truckload of vehicles flying and crumpling the car trailer. Worse, five people aboard the Amtrak were injured and were transported to a hospital, according to Love County firefighters, though the injuries were non-critical.
ACCIDENTS
WFXR

Veterans Affairs begins paying claims to vets exposed to toxic matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Uber
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine card: Store it on your phone for easier access. Here's how

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate slated to go into effect next year, more and more companies will require you to show proof of vaccination to enter buildings. But some businesses are already requiring people to show they've been fully vaccinated: For instance, Google, Facebook and Netflix are requiring their employees to get the shot. Also, with the new mandate, employers with 100 or more people will require their workers to get fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q97.9

9 Year Old Boston Girl Unlocks Her Dad’s Phone With His Face to Save Family

She had to unlock her dad's iPhone using his face after he passed out!. Maine got lucky with the Nor'easter a couple of weeks ago. But down in Massachusetts, they got hammered and thousands lost power. According to Boston 25 News, Jayline Barbosa Brandao’s home in Brockton was one of those that lost power. Jayline is 9 years old. They didn't have power for days. They had a generator though...and that's where the problem started.
KIDS
13 WHAM

Technology to help deaf communicate being developed in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — From a young age, Yamillet Payano was often a translator for her Spanish-speaking events. She saw the challenges her parents faced with a language barrier. "You have to rethink things that you and I take for granted, like how do I communicate in a store? How do I go about talking to my doctor?" she said.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Minnesota

Itasca Co. Officials Seek Help Locating 48-Year-Old Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old woman. According to officials, Angel Ilona Berzins, who also goes by the last name Hines, is reported as possibly missing. “Angel was last reported to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, MN area after an argument with her husband,” officials said in a release. Angel Ilona Berzins (credit: Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office) Her family, who hasn’t heard from her in over a month, is concerned for her safety and welfare. Berzins is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with blonde hair. She was living in the Minneapolis area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477 and talk with Investigator Mark Greiner.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis’ Lotus Restaurant Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Seacoast Online

'Herculean task': Kittery cemetery seeks help locating dozens of dearly departed

KITTERY, Maine — Evidence indicates more than 3,500 people are interred at the town's largest cemetery, but information is being sought to identify where a few dozen have been laid to rest. The sexton’s office of the Orchard Grove Cemetery Association announced recently that due to “inadequate record-keeping for too...
KITTERY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy