911 Technology Upgrade Helps Pinpoint Location of Cellphone Callers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 48-year-old woman. According to officials, Angel Ilona Berzins, who also goes by the last name Hines, is reported as possibly missing. "Angel was last reported to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, MN area after an argument with her husband," officials said in a release. Angel Ilona Berzins (credit: Itasca Co. Sheriff's Office) Her family, who hasn't heard from her in over a month, is concerned for her safety and welfare. Berzins is described as 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with blonde hair. She was living in the Minneapolis area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477 and talk with Investigator Mark Greiner.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO